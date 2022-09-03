PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Harrisburg def. Tea Area, 25-6, 25-15, 25-11

Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-7, 25-5

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23

McLaughlin def. Todd County, 25-15, 25-10, 25-16

Pierre def. Aberdeen Central, 25-18, 25-21, 28-26

Gilette Invitational=

Bronze Bracket=

Douglas, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-10

Gold Bracket=

Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-9, 25-23

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Christian, 25-12, 25-20

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20

Silver Bracket=

Laramie, Wyo. def. Spearfish, 25-7, 25-18

Wright, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13

Gregory Invitational=

Championship=

Burke def. Colome, 25-11, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Lower Brule def. St. Francis Indian, 22-25, 25-8, 25-19

Pool 1=

Colome def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-20

Colome def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20

Gregory def. Lower Brule, 25-19, 25-11

Pool 2=

Burke def. Edgemont, 25-7, 25-10

Burke def. St. Francis Indian, 25-9, 25-5

Edgemont def. St. Francis Indian, 25-20, 25-6

Third Place=

Gregory def. Edgemont, 25-22, 25-19

Stanley County Triangular=

Stanley County def. Little Wound, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10

White River def. Little Wound, 26-24, 25-20, 25-7

White River def. Stanley County, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-4

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

