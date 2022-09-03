PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Harrisburg def. Tea Area, 25-6, 25-15, 25-11
Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-7, 25-5
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23
McLaughlin def. Todd County, 25-15, 25-10, 25-16
Pierre def. Aberdeen Central, 25-18, 25-21, 28-26
Gilette Invitational=
Bronze Bracket=
Douglas, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-10
Gold Bracket=
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-9, 25-23
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Christian, 25-12, 25-20
Scottsbluff, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20
Silver Bracket=
Laramie, Wyo. def. Spearfish, 25-7, 25-18
Wright, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13
Gregory Invitational=
Championship=
Burke def. Colome, 25-11, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Lower Brule def. St. Francis Indian, 22-25, 25-8, 25-19
Pool 1=
Colome def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-20
Colome def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20
Gregory def. Lower Brule, 25-19, 25-11
Pool 2=
Burke def. Edgemont, 25-7, 25-10
Burke def. St. Francis Indian, 25-9, 25-5
Edgemont def. St. Francis Indian, 25-20, 25-6
Third Place=
Gregory def. Edgemont, 25-22, 25-19
Stanley County Triangular=
Stanley County def. Little Wound, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10
White River def. Little Wound, 26-24, 25-20, 25-7
White River def. Stanley County, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-4
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
