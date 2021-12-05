BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antioch 55, Grant 51
Batavia 67, Huntley 66
Belleville East 67, Mount Vernon 66
Belleville West 61, McCluer, Mo. 55
Bluford Webber 57, Agape Christian 33
Breese Mater Dei 36, Alton Marquette 26
Brimfield 67, Annawan 32
Brownstown - St. Elmo 57, Tri-County 33
Canton 47, Morton 44
Carmel 69, Waukegan 28
Centralia 51, Quincy 42
Chaminade, Mo. 46, St. Ignatius 33
Chatham Glenwood 57, Rochester 32
Chicago Mt. Carmel 78, Wayne City 51
Chicago Phoenix Academy 65, Chicago (Alcott) 33
Chrisman 53, Heritage 48
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 77, Hyde Park 66
Clifton Central 55, Hoopeston Area High School 42
Conant 62, Maine East 44
Concord (Triopia) 59, Camp Point Central 58
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37, Pleasant Plains 31
Delavan 49, Elmwood 40
Dunbar 78, DuSable 19
Dunlap 46, Pekin 40
Eisenhower 48, Jacksonville 21
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 50, Wheaton Academy 49
Evanston Township 64, Mundelein 37
Fairbury Prairie Central 68, Bismarck-Henning 48
Fairfield 57, Sesser-Valier 56, OT
Forreston 59, Shullsburg, Wis. 54
Freeport (Aquin) 58, Hinckley-Big Rock 44
Fulton 54, Byron 37
Galena 62, Rockford Christian 57
Gary 21st Century, Ind. 80, Tuscola 59
Gilman Iroquois West 58, Cullom Tri-Point 44
Glenbard North 56, West Chicago 38
Gonzaga College, D.C. 64, Whitney Young 50
Grayslake Central 41, North Chicago 31
Harvey Thornton 60, St. Rita 51
Havana 73, Illini Bluffs 39
Herscher 56, St. Francis de Sales 20
Highland Park 52, Glenbard East 46
Hinsdale Central 62, Hinsdale South 51
Hoffman Estates 62, Mather 41
Hononegah 82, Freeport 42
Hope Academy 87, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 59
Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 63, Cristo Rey 38
Knoxville 67, Rock Island Alleman 29
Lake Zurich 37, Maine West 33
Lakes Community 51, Grayslake North 46
Lincoln 50, Mattoon 29
Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 25
Macon Meridian 63, Metro-East Lutheran 58
Madison 44, New Berlin 33
Mahomet-Seymour 53, Mt. Zion 45
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 60, Woodstock Marian 36
Martinsville 53, Mulberry Grove 37
McGivney Catholic High School 68, New Athens 64
McHenry 58, Woodstock North 52
Monmouth-Roseville 41, East Dubuque 38
Nashville 53, Cahokia 42
Neoga 57, Cumberland 50
New Trier 52, Hersey 30
Niles North 64, Von Steuben 54
Normal Community 50, East St. Louis 37
O'Fallon 70, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 68
Oswego East 73, Lincoln-Way East 53
Palatine 42, Hampshire 39
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Downs Tri-Valley 31
Payton 49, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 32
Piasa Southwestern 48, Calhoun 39
Pinckneyville 47, Flora 35
Plano 58, Yorkville 56
Pontiac 70, Hall 54
Richwoods 52, Illinois Valley Central 34
Riverside-Brookfield 69, Lyons 59
Rock Falls 52, Putnam County 37
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61, Springfield Lanphier 40
Scales Mound 64, New Glarus, Wis. 51
Schaumburg 59, Wheaton North 45
Simeon 66, Breese Mater Dei 50
Springfield Southeast 52, Springfield 49
St. Charles North 60, South Elgin 47
Stevenson 47, Westinghouse 30
Stillman Valley 60, Princeton 47
Teutopolis 59, Tolono Unity 51
Vashon, Mo. 62, North Lawndale 59
Warren 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35
Wauconda 78, Round Lake 44
Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Naperville Central 44
Woodstock 71, Indian Creek 47
York 40, Naperville North 39
Duquoin Tournament=
DuQuoin 89, Cairo 53
Goreville Tournament=
Benton 52, Goreville 48
Hamilton County 59, Hardin County 57
Johnston City 58, Anna-Jonesboro 55
Marion Shootout=
Christian Co., Ky. 64, Champaign Central 43
Graves Co., Ky. 59, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 52
Mascoutah 45, Marion 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Havana vs. Midwest Central, ccd.
Moweaqua Central A&M vs. Argenta-Oreana, ccd.
