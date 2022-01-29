BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 62, John Battle 53

Armstrong 68, Huguenot 56

Christ Chapel Academy 62, Word of Life 30

Fort Chiswell 54, George Wythe-Wytheville 41

Gate City 54, Central - Wise 36

Grace Christian 48, Blue Ridge Christian 29

Grundy 71, Twin Valley 33

Highland-Monterey 73, Paw Paw, W.Va. 41

Highland-Warrenton 85, Hargrave Military 55

National Christian Academy, Md. 65, Fairfax Christian 64

Patriot 53, John Champe 48

South County 49, W.T. Woodson 46

South Lakes 75, Oakton 39

Va. Episcopal 47, Eastern Mennonite 45

West Potomac 60, West Springfield 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

