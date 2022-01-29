BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 62, John Battle 53
Armstrong 68, Huguenot 56
Christ Chapel Academy 62, Word of Life 30
Fort Chiswell 54, George Wythe-Wytheville 41
Gate City 54, Central - Wise 36
Grace Christian 48, Blue Ridge Christian 29
Grundy 71, Twin Valley 33
Highland-Monterey 73, Paw Paw, W.Va. 41
Highland-Warrenton 85, Hargrave Military 55
National Christian Academy, Md. 65, Fairfax Christian 64
Patriot 53, John Champe 48
South County 49, W.T. Woodson 46
South Lakes 75, Oakton 39
Va. Episcopal 47, Eastern Mennonite 45
West Potomac 60, West Springfield 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/