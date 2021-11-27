GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 57, Versailles 26

Ashville Teays Valley 58, Circleville Logan Elm 13

Attica Seneca E. 67, Greenwich S. Cent. 26

Beloit W. Branch 57, E. Liverpool 14

Berea-Midpark 52, Can. McKinley 47

Bishop Hartley 63, Newark 57

Bloom-Carroll 59, Circleville 22

Bucyrus Wynford 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Camden Preble Shawnee 73, Day. Ponitz Tech. 51

Chillicothe 41, Greenfield McClain 35

Cin. Sycamore 45, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43

Cle. Hay 58, Orange 25

Cols. KIPP 47, Cols. Briggs 20

Columbus Grove 41, Lima Bath 30

Franklin, Ind. 69, Reynoldsburg 67

Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Whitehall-Yearling 31

Gahanna Lincoln 58, Shaker Hts. Laurel 49

Green 59, Aurora 39

Haviland Wayne Trace 34, Delphos St. John's 25

Houston 47, Bradford 42

Lebanon 56, Morrow Little Miami 38

Leesburg Fairfield 57, Proctorville Fairland 41

Lima Shawnee 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 42

Louisville 77, Chardon 52

Mayfield 55, Cle. Hts. 39

Medina Highland 50, Macedonia Nordonia 31

Mentor 53, Eastlake North 41

Middletown Madison Senior 47, Franklin 30

Milan Edison 57, Sandusky St. Mary 39

Milford 58, Cin. Anderson 34

Mt. Notre Dame 56, Crown Point, Ind. 41

New Knoxville 41, Botkins 25

Philo 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 44

Pickerington Cent. 55, Dublin Coffman 53

Richfield Revere 45, Gates Mills Hawken 31

Richwood N. Union 47, Morral Ridgedale 25

STVM 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35

Southeastern 49, W. Union 32

Spencerville 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 15

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Richmond Edison 42

Uhrichsville Claymont 50, Malvern 43

Uniontown Lake 53, Akr. Buchtel 17

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 60, Hillsboro 51

Westfield, Ind. 60, Centerville 51

Youngs. Chaney High School 49, Campbell Memorial 47

Zanesville W. Muskingum 51, Zanesville Maysville 26

Cavs Elite Series=

Wickliffe 51, Sheffield Brookside 49

Journey to the Tourney=

Cin. Purcell Marian 64, Cols. Africentric 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

