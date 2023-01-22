GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Asotin 46, Kettle Falls 42

Bellevue Christian 61, Charles Wright Academy 15

Bush 32, The Northwest 16

Cashmere 77, Quincy 12

Chief Leschi 44, Taholah 28

Chief Sealth 58, Cleveland 5

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 63, Mead 36

Colfax 57, St. George's 23

College Place 47, La Salle 19

Colton 83, Tekoa/Rosalia 14

Columbia (Burbank) 45, Walla Walla Academy 30

Crosspoint Academy 37, Bear Creek School 24

Curlew 22, Selkirk 21

Curtis 62, North Creek 57

Davis 82, Eastmont 55

East Jefferson Co-op 31, Seattle Christian 29

Eastside Catholic 75, Ballard 45

Ellensburg 61, Prosser 29

Entiat 42, Manson 35

Ephrata 59, East Valley (Yakima) 56

Franklin 61, Roosevelt 58

Freeman 58, Deer Park 57

Friday Harbor 37, Granite Falls 26

Garfield-Palouse 48, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 47

Goldendale 44, Highland 27

Hoquiam 35, Onalaska 27

Inchelium 76, Cusick 22

Interlake 73, Lindbergh 12

Ione/Arlington, Ore. 63, Lyle-Wishram 30

Kamiakin 49, Chiawana 48

Kennewick 74, Hermiston, Ore. 69

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 60, Newport 18

Liberty (Spangle) 51, Brewster 42

Liberty Bell 62, Cascade (Leavenworth) 12

Liberty Christian 53, Vashon Island 11

Lincoln 54, Ingraham 25

Meridian 33, Sedro-Woolley 13

Mitchell/Spray, Ore. 51, Klickwood 45

Monroe 79, Foster 53

Montesano 60, Seattle Academy 45

Moses Lake 67, Wenatchee 27

Napavine 64, Elma 27

Nathan Hale 51, Rainier Beach 30

Neah Bay 78, Tulalip Heritage 13

Newport-Bellevue 58, Kennedy 31

Oakesdale 72, Pomeroy 25

Okanogan 72, Davenport 26

Orcas Island 56, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 4

Richland 71, Pasco 20

Royal 46, Naches Valley 42

Seattle Prep 51, Holy Names 34

Shelton 54, Kingston 38

Shorewood 54, Mariner 41

Snohomish 57, Archbishop Murphy 46

South Bend 49, Mary Knight 19

Squalicum 56, Bellingham 32

Stanwood 64, Lynnwood 55

Sunnyside 57, West Valley (Yakima) 24

Toppenish 70, Connell 18

Touchet 46, Prescott 15

Trout Lake 71, Bickleton 17

Union 60, Olympia 51

Walla Walla 66, Hanford 60

West Seattle 64, Blanchet 37

Wilbur-Creston 56, Valley Christian 22

Willapa Valley 59, Three Rivers Christian School 29

Yakama Tribal 50, DeSales 18

Zillah 73, Kiona-Benton 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hudson's Bay vs. Stevenson, ccd.

Taholah vs. Ocosta, ccd.

