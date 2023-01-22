GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Asotin 46, Kettle Falls 42
Bellevue Christian 61, Charles Wright Academy 15
Bush 32, The Northwest 16
Cashmere 77, Quincy 12
Chief Leschi 44, Taholah 28
Chief Sealth 58, Cleveland 5
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 63, Mead 36
Colfax 57, St. George's 23
College Place 47, La Salle 19
Colton 83, Tekoa/Rosalia 14
Columbia (Burbank) 45, Walla Walla Academy 30
Crosspoint Academy 37, Bear Creek School 24
Curlew 22, Selkirk 21
Curtis 62, North Creek 57
Davis 82, Eastmont 55
East Jefferson Co-op 31, Seattle Christian 29
Eastside Catholic 75, Ballard 45
Ellensburg 61, Prosser 29
Entiat 42, Manson 35
Ephrata 59, East Valley (Yakima) 56
Franklin 61, Roosevelt 58
Freeman 58, Deer Park 57
Friday Harbor 37, Granite Falls 26
Garfield-Palouse 48, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 47
Goldendale 44, Highland 27
Hoquiam 35, Onalaska 27
Inchelium 76, Cusick 22
Interlake 73, Lindbergh 12
Ione/Arlington, Ore. 63, Lyle-Wishram 30
Kamiakin 49, Chiawana 48
Kennewick 74, Hermiston, Ore. 69
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 60, Newport 18
Liberty (Spangle) 51, Brewster 42
Liberty Bell 62, Cascade (Leavenworth) 12
Liberty Christian 53, Vashon Island 11
Lincoln 54, Ingraham 25
Meridian 33, Sedro-Woolley 13
Mitchell/Spray, Ore. 51, Klickwood 45
Monroe 79, Foster 53
Montesano 60, Seattle Academy 45
Moses Lake 67, Wenatchee 27
Napavine 64, Elma 27
Nathan Hale 51, Rainier Beach 30
Neah Bay 78, Tulalip Heritage 13
Newport-Bellevue 58, Kennedy 31
Oakesdale 72, Pomeroy 25
Okanogan 72, Davenport 26
Orcas Island 56, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 4
Richland 71, Pasco 20
Royal 46, Naches Valley 42
Seattle Prep 51, Holy Names 34
Shelton 54, Kingston 38
Shorewood 54, Mariner 41
Snohomish 57, Archbishop Murphy 46
South Bend 49, Mary Knight 19
Squalicum 56, Bellingham 32
Stanwood 64, Lynnwood 55
Sunnyside 57, West Valley (Yakima) 24
Toppenish 70, Connell 18
Touchet 46, Prescott 15
Trout Lake 71, Bickleton 17
Union 60, Olympia 51
Walla Walla 66, Hanford 60
West Seattle 64, Blanchet 37
Wilbur-Creston 56, Valley Christian 22
Willapa Valley 59, Three Rivers Christian School 29
Yakama Tribal 50, DeSales 18
Zillah 73, Kiona-Benton 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hudson's Bay vs. Stevenson, ccd.
Taholah vs. Ocosta, ccd.
