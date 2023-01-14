BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41
Algonquin (Jacobs) 47, St. Charles East 45
Andrew 60, Romeoville 54
Arcola 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 46
Aurora (West Aurora) 74, Glenbard East 61
Aurora Central Catholic 43, Elmwood Park 32
Barrington 65, Grant 55
Batavia 51, Rockford Guilford 46
Batavia 64, Hononegah 50
Belleville East 50, Westminster Christian 47
Belleville West 66, MICDS, Mo. 58
Bensenville (Fenton) 48, Leyden 47
Bethalto Civic Memorial 52, Ramsey 37
Bloomington Central Catholic 88, Quincy Notre Dame 44
Bloomington Central Catholic 91, Farmington 56
Bloomington Christian 74, Cullom Tri-Point 20
Bluford Webber 62, Red Hill 29
Brother Rice 61, Marmion 46
Burlington Central 68, Naperville Neuqua Valley 54
Calvary Christian Academy 58, Schaumburg Christian 34
Camp Point Central 52, Griggsville-Perry 44
Catlin (Salt Fork) 59, Armstrong 37
Centralia Christ Our Rock 62, Alton Marquette 47
Chicago (Christ the King) 79, Yorkville Christian 68
Chicago (Lane) 59, Parma Padua, Ohio 52
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 29, Kelly 21
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 63, Cristo Rey 24
Christian Liberty Academy 49, Rockford Berean Baptist 28
Cisne 69, Mt. Carmel 61
Clinton 45, Illini Central 33
Columbia 59, Cahokia 57
Conant 47, Dundee-Crown 40
Concord (Triopia) 45, Liberty 16
Cooter, Mo. 89, Century 14
Crystal Lake South 62, Wheeling 45
Curie 81, Rockford Auburn 67
Danville 55, Georgetown La Salette 15
DePaul College Prep 54, Taft 25
DeSmet, Mo. 82, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 42
Decatur St. Teresa 76, Argenta-Oreana 60
Deerfield 43, Lemont 41
Deerfield 50, Payton 40
Downers North 41, Niles Notre Dame 37
Du Quoin 64, Trico 50
Dunlap 74, Rantoul 47
Dwight 49, Herscher 33
Evansville Central, Ind. 51, Robinson 45
Evansville Harrison, Ind. 71, Springfield Southeast 54
Evergreen Park 69, Plainfield Central 58
Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31
Freeport 76, Rockford Christian 69
Fremd 54, Lakes Community 33
Fulton 69, Freeport 62
Fulton 76, Rockford Christian 69
Fulton City, Ky. 67, Tamms (Egyptian) 50
Galena 59, Lanark Eastland 50
Galena 74, Pecatonica 60
Galesburg 77, Rantoul 46
Galesburg 79, Chicago (Comer) 50
Glenbard North 70, Lindblom 67, OT
Glenbrook North 81, Grayslake North 40
Grand Rapids Northview, Mich. 53, Hyde Park 52, OT
Grant Park 54, Watseka (coop) 38
Grayslake Central 72, Northside Prep 56
Hamilton County 72, Galatia 29
Hammond Central, Ind. 84, Morgan Park 50
Harvest Christian Academy 53, East Dubuque 31
Harvest Christian Academy 53, Forreston 29
Heritage 63, Champaign Judah Christian 47
Herrin 64, Mount Vernon 57
Heyworth 54, Flanagan 37
Hinckley-Big Rock 54, Pearl City 30
Hinsdale Central 59, St. Charles North 41
Hoopeston 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Illinois Valley Central 64, Bureau Valley 58
Johnsburg 66, Durand 42
Johnsburg 73, Scales Mound 59
Lake Forest 55, Grayslake Central 34
Lake Park 46, Glenbard West 31
Lake Zurich 55, Palatine 50
Larkin 58, Prairie Ridge 51
Lemont 69, Foreman 35
Libertyville 62, Stevenson 53
Lyons 60, Woodstock Marian 51
Lyons 62, DeKalb 55
Machesney Park Harlem 75, Woodstock 50
Madison 50, Teutopolis 43
Maine East 61, Schurz 51
Maine East 90, Amundsen 81, OT
Maine South 50, Schurz 22
Maine South 62, Amundsen 45
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, Waubonsie Valley 48
Metea Valley 52, Joliet Central 47
Midland 63, LaMoille 24
Moline 77, East St. Louis 53
Morton 63, Glenbard North 58
Mounds Meridian 80, Waltonville 49
Mt. Pulaski 65, Greenview 37
Mundelein 47, Highland Park 44
N. Vermillion, Ind. 58, Danville Schlarman 35
Naperville Central 46, Lake Park 44
Naperville Neuqua Valley 63, Woodstock North 33
Nashville 53, Carbondale 51
Normal Community 68, Joliet Central 35
Normal Community 76, Metea Valley 67
Normal West 57, East Peoria 53
Norris City (NCOE) 78, Grayville 57
North Boone 50, Forreston 41
North Clay 64, Woodlawn 56
O'Fallon 63, University City, Mo. 41
OPRF 63, York 62, OT
Okaw Valley 54, Neoga 47
Oregon 63, Harvard 42
Oswego 53, Naperville North 51
Ottawa 59, Mendota 32
Pecatonica 84, Polo 37
Peoria Christian 56, Illini Bluffs 42
Peoria Manual 69, Pekin 44
Peotone 47, Westmont 37
Perryville, Mo. 67, Valmeyer 62
Pinckneyville 86, Cairo 40
Plainfield South 58, L.F. Academy 44
Princeton 45, Winnebago 34
Princeville 47, Roanoke-Benson 45
Providence 48, Sandwich 27
Quincy 43, Lincoln 40
Quincy Notre Dame 53, Champaign Central 40
Riverside-Brookfield 69, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 57
Rock Island 45, Peoria Notre Dame 34
Rockford Boylan 70, Northside Prep 54
Rockford East 74, St. Francis 39
Rockford East 74, Warren Township 63
Rockford Guilford 75, Thornton Fractional South 73
Rockford Lutheran 67, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 61
Rolling Meadows 82, Evanston Township 46
Sandburg 63, Bremen 52
Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 48, New Athens 47
Scales Mound 66, Richmond-Burton 25
Serena 64, Hall 44
South Beloit 58, Harvard 19
South County 50, Beardstown 35
Springfield 70, Rockford Jefferson 53
Springfield Southeast 59, Evansville Reitz, Ind. 54
St. Anne 62, Cissna Park 49
St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Maroa-Forsyth 54
Staley, Mo. 63, St. Rita 48
Stillman Valley 38, South Beloit 36
Stillman Valley 71, Oregon 41
Stockton 49, Amboy 34
Streator 61, Morris 57
Taylorville 47, Nokomis 44
Thornridge 61, Oak Lawn Richards 59
Thornton Fractional South 69, Rockford Jefferson 59
Tolono Unity 52, Ev. Day, Ind. 40
Triad 62, Pana 25
Vandalia 51, Flora 48, OT
Vernon Hills 51, Cary-Grove 48
Vienna 61, Anna-Jonesboro 59
Warren Township 60, St. Francis 37
Washington 47, Champaign Central 41
Waterloo Gibault 41, Chester 39
Waukegan 60, Naperville Central 57
Westinghouse 57, Northridge Prep 54
Westlake 72, Alden-Hebron 47
Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Plainfield South 36
Wheaton Warrenville South 57, L.F. Academy 37
Yorkville 70, Kaneland 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Chicago vs. Chicago (Tech), ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
