BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41

Algonquin (Jacobs) 47, St. Charles East 45

Andrew 60, Romeoville 54

Arcola 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 46

Aurora (West Aurora) 74, Glenbard East 61

Aurora Central Catholic 43, Elmwood Park 32

Barrington 65, Grant 55

Batavia 51, Rockford Guilford 46

Batavia 64, Hononegah 50

Belleville East 50, Westminster Christian 47

Belleville West 66, MICDS, Mo. 58

Bensenville (Fenton) 48, Leyden 47

Bethalto Civic Memorial 52, Ramsey 37

Bloomington Central Catholic 88, Quincy Notre Dame 44

Bloomington Central Catholic 91, Farmington 56

Bloomington Christian 74, Cullom Tri-Point 20

Bluford Webber 62, Red Hill 29

Brother Rice 61, Marmion 46

Burlington Central 68, Naperville Neuqua Valley 54

Calvary Christian Academy 58, Schaumburg Christian 34

Camp Point Central 52, Griggsville-Perry 44

Catlin (Salt Fork) 59, Armstrong 37

Centralia Christ Our Rock 62, Alton Marquette 47

Chicago (Christ the King) 79, Yorkville Christian 68

Chicago (Lane) 59, Parma Padua, Ohio 52

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 29, Kelly 21

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 63, Cristo Rey 24

Christian Liberty Academy 49, Rockford Berean Baptist 28

Cisne 69, Mt. Carmel 61

Clinton 45, Illini Central 33

Columbia 59, Cahokia 57

Conant 47, Dundee-Crown 40

Concord (Triopia) 45, Liberty 16

Cooter, Mo. 89, Century 14

Crystal Lake South 62, Wheeling 45

Curie 81, Rockford Auburn 67

Danville 55, Georgetown La Salette 15

DePaul College Prep 54, Taft 25

DeSmet, Mo. 82, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 42

Decatur St. Teresa 76, Argenta-Oreana 60

Deerfield 43, Lemont 41

Deerfield 50, Payton 40

Downers North 41, Niles Notre Dame 37

Du Quoin 64, Trico 50

Dunlap 74, Rantoul 47

Dwight 49, Herscher 33

Evansville Central, Ind. 51, Robinson 45

Evansville Harrison, Ind. 71, Springfield Southeast 54

Evergreen Park 69, Plainfield Central 58

Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31

Freeport 76, Rockford Christian 69

Fremd 54, Lakes Community 33

Fulton 69, Freeport 62

Fulton 76, Rockford Christian 69

Fulton City, Ky. 67, Tamms (Egyptian) 50

Galena 59, Lanark Eastland 50

Galena 74, Pecatonica 60

Galesburg 77, Rantoul 46

Galesburg 79, Chicago (Comer) 50

Glenbard North 70, Lindblom 67, OT

Glenbrook North 81, Grayslake North 40

Grand Rapids Northview, Mich. 53, Hyde Park 52, OT

Grant Park 54, Watseka (coop) 38

Grayslake Central 72, Northside Prep 56

Hamilton County 72, Galatia 29

Hammond Central, Ind. 84, Morgan Park 50

Harvest Christian Academy 53, East Dubuque 31

Harvest Christian Academy 53, Forreston 29

Heritage 63, Champaign Judah Christian 47

Herrin 64, Mount Vernon 57

Heyworth 54, Flanagan 37

Hinckley-Big Rock 54, Pearl City 30

Hinsdale Central 59, St. Charles North 41

Hoopeston 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31

Illinois Valley Central 64, Bureau Valley 58

Johnsburg 66, Durand 42

Johnsburg 73, Scales Mound 59

Lake Forest 55, Grayslake Central 34

Lake Park 46, Glenbard West 31

Lake Zurich 55, Palatine 50

Larkin 58, Prairie Ridge 51

Lemont 69, Foreman 35

Libertyville 62, Stevenson 53

Lyons 60, Woodstock Marian 51

Lyons 62, DeKalb 55

Machesney Park Harlem 75, Woodstock 50

Madison 50, Teutopolis 43

Maine East 61, Schurz 51

Maine East 90, Amundsen 81, OT

Maine South 50, Schurz 22

Maine South 62, Amundsen 45

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, Waubonsie Valley 48

Metea Valley 52, Joliet Central 47

Midland 63, LaMoille 24

Moline 77, East St. Louis 53

Morton 63, Glenbard North 58

Mounds Meridian 80, Waltonville 49

Mt. Pulaski 65, Greenview 37

Mundelein 47, Highland Park 44

N. Vermillion, Ind. 58, Danville Schlarman 35

Naperville Central 46, Lake Park 44

Naperville Neuqua Valley 63, Woodstock North 33

Nashville 53, Carbondale 51

Normal Community 68, Joliet Central 35

Normal Community 76, Metea Valley 67

Normal West 57, East Peoria 53

Norris City (NCOE) 78, Grayville 57

North Boone 50, Forreston 41

North Clay 64, Woodlawn 56

O'Fallon 63, University City, Mo. 41

OPRF 63, York 62, OT

Okaw Valley 54, Neoga 47

Oregon 63, Harvard 42

Oswego 53, Naperville North 51

Ottawa 59, Mendota 32

Pecatonica 84, Polo 37

Peoria Christian 56, Illini Bluffs 42

Peoria Manual 69, Pekin 44

Peotone 47, Westmont 37

Perryville, Mo. 67, Valmeyer 62

Pinckneyville 86, Cairo 40

Plainfield South 58, L.F. Academy 44

Princeton 45, Winnebago 34

Princeville 47, Roanoke-Benson 45

Providence 48, Sandwich 27

Quincy 43, Lincoln 40

Quincy Notre Dame 53, Champaign Central 40

Riverside-Brookfield 69, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 57

Rock Island 45, Peoria Notre Dame 34

Rockford Boylan 70, Northside Prep 54

Rockford East 74, St. Francis 39

Rockford East 74, Warren Township 63

Rockford Guilford 75, Thornton Fractional South 73

Rockford Lutheran 67, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 61

Rolling Meadows 82, Evanston Township 46

Sandburg 63, Bremen 52

Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 48, New Athens 47

Scales Mound 66, Richmond-Burton 25

Serena 64, Hall 44

South Beloit 58, Harvard 19

South County 50, Beardstown 35

Springfield 70, Rockford Jefferson 53

Springfield Southeast 59, Evansville Reitz, Ind. 54

St. Anne 62, Cissna Park 49

St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Maroa-Forsyth 54

Staley, Mo. 63, St. Rita 48

Stillman Valley 38, South Beloit 36

Stillman Valley 71, Oregon 41

Stockton 49, Amboy 34

Streator 61, Morris 57

Taylorville 47, Nokomis 44

Thornridge 61, Oak Lawn Richards 59

Thornton Fractional South 69, Rockford Jefferson 59

Tolono Unity 52, Ev. Day, Ind. 40

Triad 62, Pana 25

Vandalia 51, Flora 48, OT

Vernon Hills 51, Cary-Grove 48

Vienna 61, Anna-Jonesboro 59

Warren Township 60, St. Francis 37

Washington 47, Champaign Central 41

Waterloo Gibault 41, Chester 39

Waukegan 60, Naperville Central 57

Westinghouse 57, Northridge Prep 54

Westlake 72, Alden-Hebron 47

Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Plainfield South 36

Wheaton Warrenville South 57, L.F. Academy 37

Yorkville 70, Kaneland 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Chicago vs. Chicago (Tech), ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you