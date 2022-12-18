BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Box Elder 51, Wilmington Hoggard, N.C. 49
Cedar City 80, Spanish Fork 75
Diamond Ranch 69, Telos School 35
Dixie 72, Green Canyon 55
Duchesne 69, Beaver 48
Emery 65, Uintah 58
Enterprise 72, North Summit 54
Layton Christian Academy 73, Eagle, Idaho 67
Preston, Idaho 71, Bear River 58
Riverton 68, Bountiful 65
Summit Academy 75, Grand County 38
Tabiona 64, Pinnacle 25
Tabiona 77, Diamond Ranch 46
Wendover 49, St. Joseph 41
Westlake 79, Chaparral, Colo. 65
Coach Walker Holiday Classic=
Crimson Cliffs 80, Maple Mountain 50
Desert Hills 67, Manti 58
Logan 72, Pine View 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.