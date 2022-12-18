BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Box Elder 51, Wilmington Hoggard, N.C. 49

Cedar City 80, Spanish Fork 75

Diamond Ranch 69, Telos School 35

Dixie 72, Green Canyon 55

Duchesne 69, Beaver 48

Emery 65, Uintah 58

Enterprise 72, North Summit 54

Layton Christian Academy 73, Eagle, Idaho 67

Preston, Idaho 71, Bear River 58

Riverton 68, Bountiful 65

Summit Academy 75, Grand County 38

Tabiona 64, Pinnacle 25

Tabiona 77, Diamond Ranch 46

Wendover 49, St. Joseph 41

Westlake 79, Chaparral, Colo. 65

Coach Walker Holiday Classic=

Crimson Cliffs 80, Maple Mountain 50

Desert Hills 67, Manti 58

Logan 72, Pine View 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you