GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 65, North Beach 24

Auburn Adventist Academy 55, Northwest Yeshiva 32

Chief Leschi 45, Toledo 39

Davis 64, Eastmont 38

Dufur, Ore. def. Lyle, forfeit

Eisenhower 63, Wenatchee 47

Forks 59, Winlock 55

Kamiakin 59, Southridge 26

Onalaska 68, Morton/White Pass 43

Pasco 69, Chiawana 62

Sumner 71, Emerald Ridge 61

Zillah 59, Wapato 57

1A District 2=

First Round=

South Whidbey 49, Forest Ridge 30

University Prep 42, Eastside Prep 34

1B District 1=

Play-In=

Lummi 54, Darrington 39

Orcas Island 72, Shoreline Christian 37

3A KingCo District 2=

Loser Out=

Juanita 51, Mercer Island 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Neah Bay vs. Crosspoint Academy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

