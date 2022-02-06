GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 65, North Beach 24
Auburn Adventist Academy 55, Northwest Yeshiva 32
Chief Leschi 45, Toledo 39
Davis 64, Eastmont 38
Dufur, Ore. def. Lyle, forfeit
Eisenhower 63, Wenatchee 47
Forks 59, Winlock 55
Kamiakin 59, Southridge 26
Onalaska 68, Morton/White Pass 43
Pasco 69, Chiawana 62
Sumner 71, Emerald Ridge 61
Zillah 59, Wapato 57
1A District 2=
First Round=
South Whidbey 49, Forest Ridge 30
University Prep 42, Eastside Prep 34
1B District 1=
Play-In=
Lummi 54, Darrington 39
Orcas Island 72, Shoreline Christian 37
3A KingCo District 2=
Loser Out=
Juanita 51, Mercer Island 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Neah Bay vs. Crosspoint Academy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/