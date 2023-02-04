GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 32, John F. Kennedy 27
Alamosa 52, Pagosa Springs 33
Arrupe Jesuit 67, DSST: Montview 45
Arvada West 52, Ralston Valley 49
Bennett 61, Fort Lupton 27
Bethune 50, Weldon Valley 19
Branson/Kim 39, Centennial 35
Cedaredge 42, Aspen 12
Centauri 79, Montezuma-Cortez 26
Creede High School 46, Antonito 44
Custer County 46, South Park 33
D'Evelyn 63, Golden 37
Dakota Ridge 44, Bear Creek 40
Denver East 91, Far Northeast 14
Denver North 66, Denver West 21
Denver South 86, Hinkley 17
Durango 40, Glenwood Springs 35
Englewood 53, Bruce Randolph 25
Erie 55, Fairview 49
Evangelical Christian Academy 47, Calhan 28
Flatirons Academy 53, Briggsdale 47
Fleming 47, Genoa-Hugo 14
Florence 34, James Irwin Charter School 24
Fowler 56, Swink 23
Granada 74, Walsh 21
Grand Valley 46, Gunnison 22
Green Mountain 45, Evergreen High School 33
Hanover 46, Primero 30
Hi-Plains 48, Otis 43
Highlands Ranch 73, Pueblo West 46
Lamar 36, Strasburg 32
Legacy 39, Fossil Ridge 34
Limon 51, Burlington 48
Littleton 52, Standley Lake 39
Lyons 49, Clear Creek 11
Mancos 67, Telluride 16
Merino 55, Sedgwick County 49
Mesa Ridge 40, Falcon 31
Middle Park 59, Pinnacle 12
Moffat County 52, Coal Ridge 47
Monarch 72, Boulder 30
Monte Vista 48, Center 37
Montrose High School 61, Battle Mountain 21
Mountain Vista 49, Westminster 40
North Park 39, Prairie 36
Northridge 66, Fort Morgan 13
Peyton 70, Rocky Ford 21
Poudre 51, Mountain Range 20
Pueblo Central 30, La Junta 21
Rangely 54, De Beque 37
Regis Groff 44, Thomas Jefferson 25
Riverdale Ridge 62, Frederick 36
Roaring Fork 57, Meeker 48
Roosevelt 69, Mountain View 64
Sand Creek 79, Harrison 56
Sanford 49, Trinidad 18
Severance 66, Skyline High School 17
Sierra 39, Pueblo County 35
Simla 59, Elbert 12
SkyView Academy 55, Union Colony Preparatory School 12
Sterling 45, Windsor Charter 17
Summit 53, Basalt 42
Thompson Valley 60, Niwot 14
Valor Christian 67, Chatfield 28
Vista PEAK 83, Northfield 39
Vista Ridge 52, Northglenn 14
West Grand 37, Plateau Valley 35
Wheat Ridge 57, Alameda 18
Wiggins 68, Caliche 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
