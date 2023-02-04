GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 32, John F. Kennedy 27

Alamosa 52, Pagosa Springs 33

Arrupe Jesuit 67, DSST: Montview 45

Arvada West 52, Ralston Valley 49

Bennett 61, Fort Lupton 27

Bethune 50, Weldon Valley 19

Branson/Kim 39, Centennial 35

Cedaredge 42, Aspen 12

Centauri 79, Montezuma-Cortez 26

Creede High School 46, Antonito 44

Custer County 46, South Park 33

D'Evelyn 63, Golden 37

Dakota Ridge 44, Bear Creek 40

Denver East 91, Far Northeast 14

Denver North 66, Denver West 21

Denver South 86, Hinkley 17

Durango 40, Glenwood Springs 35

Englewood 53, Bruce Randolph 25

Erie 55, Fairview 49

Evangelical Christian Academy 47, Calhan 28

Flatirons Academy 53, Briggsdale 47

Fleming 47, Genoa-Hugo 14

Florence 34, James Irwin Charter School 24

Fowler 56, Swink 23

Granada 74, Walsh 21

Grand Valley 46, Gunnison 22

Green Mountain 45, Evergreen High School 33

Hanover 46, Primero 30

Hi-Plains 48, Otis 43

Highlands Ranch 73, Pueblo West 46

Lamar 36, Strasburg 32

Legacy 39, Fossil Ridge 34

Limon 51, Burlington 48

Littleton 52, Standley Lake 39

Lyons 49, Clear Creek 11

Mancos 67, Telluride 16

Merino 55, Sedgwick County 49

Mesa Ridge 40, Falcon 31

Middle Park 59, Pinnacle 12

Moffat County 52, Coal Ridge 47

Monarch 72, Boulder 30

Monte Vista 48, Center 37

Montrose High School 61, Battle Mountain 21

Mountain Vista 49, Westminster 40

North Park 39, Prairie 36

Northridge 66, Fort Morgan 13

Peyton 70, Rocky Ford 21

Poudre 51, Mountain Range 20

Pueblo Central 30, La Junta 21

Rangely 54, De Beque 37

Regis Groff 44, Thomas Jefferson 25

Riverdale Ridge 62, Frederick 36

Roaring Fork 57, Meeker 48

Roosevelt 69, Mountain View 64

Sand Creek 79, Harrison 56

Sanford 49, Trinidad 18

Severance 66, Skyline High School 17

Sierra 39, Pueblo County 35

Simla 59, Elbert 12

SkyView Academy 55, Union Colony Preparatory School 12

Sterling 45, Windsor Charter 17

Summit 53, Basalt 42

Thompson Valley 60, Niwot 14

Valor Christian 67, Chatfield 28

Vista PEAK 83, Northfield 39

Vista Ridge 52, Northglenn 14

West Grand 37, Plateau Valley 35

Wheat Ridge 57, Alameda 18

Wiggins 68, Caliche 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you