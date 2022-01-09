GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bigfork 74, Deer Lodge 8
Billings Central 56, Livingston 4
Billings Skyview 62, Great Falls 35
Box Elder 72, Fort Benton 25
Broadview-Lavina 41, Reed Point-Rapelje 27
Butte 46, Kalispell Glacier 42
Butte Central 49, Frenchtown 43
Charlo 49, Noxon 15
Chinook 71, Turner 37
Circle 57, Bainville 25
Clark Fork 54, Hot Springs 18
Colstrip 57, Baker 28
Dillon 69, East Helena 29
Dutton-Brady 30, Cascade 26
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 48, Fairview 32
Geraldine/Highwood 54, Winnett-Grass Range 26
Great Falls Central 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 23
Great Falls Russell 61, Belgrade 51
Havre 48, Hardin 40
Jefferson (Boulder) 69, Big Timber 68
Jordan 50, Wibaux 44
Kalispell Flathead 53, Missoula Sentinel 51
Laurel 64, Sidney 42
Lustre Christian 51, Frazer 22
Manhattan Christian 40, Shields Valley 38
Miles City 43, Lewistown (Fergus) 31
Missoula Big Sky 47, Helena Capital 44
Missoula Hellgate 64, Helena 30
Missoula Loyola 52, Anaconda 49
Plentywood 52, Culbertson 14
Red Lodge 52, Shepherd 41
Richey-Lambert 51, Savage 44, OT
Roy-Winifred 63, Centerville 14
Seeley-Swan 61, Valley Christian 25
Three Forks 40, Townsend 22
Wolf Point 50, Harlem 42
