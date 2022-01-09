GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bigfork 74, Deer Lodge 8

Billings Central 56, Livingston 4

Billings Skyview 62, Great Falls 35

Box Elder 72, Fort Benton 25

Broadview-Lavina 41, Reed Point-Rapelje 27

Butte 46, Kalispell Glacier 42

Butte Central 49, Frenchtown 43

Charlo 49, Noxon 15

Chinook 71, Turner 37

Circle 57, Bainville 25

Clark Fork 54, Hot Springs 18

Colstrip 57, Baker 28

Dillon 69, East Helena 29

Dutton-Brady 30, Cascade 26

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 48, Fairview 32

Geraldine/Highwood 54, Winnett-Grass Range 26

Great Falls Central 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 23

Great Falls Russell 61, Belgrade 51

Havre 48, Hardin 40

Jefferson (Boulder) 69, Big Timber 68

Jordan 50, Wibaux 44

Kalispell Flathead 53, Missoula Sentinel 51

Laurel 64, Sidney 42

Lustre Christian 51, Frazer 22

Manhattan Christian 40, Shields Valley 38

Miles City 43, Lewistown (Fergus) 31

Missoula Big Sky 47, Helena Capital 44

Missoula Hellgate 64, Helena 30

Missoula Loyola 52, Anaconda 49

Plentywood 52, Culbertson 14

Red Lodge 52, Shepherd 41

Richey-Lambert 51, Savage 44, OT

Roy-Winifred 63, Centerville 14

Seeley-Swan 61, Valley Christian 25

Three Forks 40, Townsend 22

Wolf Point 50, Harlem 42

