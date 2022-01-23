GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 39, Wellpinit 30

Bellarmine Prep 70, Puyallup 61

Bush 36, Overlake School 27

Cashmere 61, Cle Elum/Roslyn 13

Chiawana 50, Richland 44

Colfax 75, Davenport 36

College Place 59, La Salle 45

Columbia (Burbank) def. Dayton/Waitsburg, forfeit

Colville 47, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 31

Connell 54, Toppenish 45

Coupeville 48, South Whidbey 38

Curlew 70, Columbia (Hunters) 16

Curtis 56, Graham-Kapowsin 44

East Jefferson Co-op 53, Bellevue Christian 24

Eastlake 63, North Creek 47

Ellensburg 41, Selah 25

Emerald Ridge 46, Olympia 34

Evergreen Lutheran 56, Oakville 26

Goldendale 55, White Swan 33

Grandview 61, Prosser 49

Highland 56, Granger 42

Ilwaco 61, North Beach 17

Interlake 64, Bellevue 38

Juanita 82, Lindbergh 6

Kamiakin 65, Walla Walla 29

Kennewick 70, Southridge 39

Klahowya 67, Charles Wright Academy 25

Lake Roosevelt 94, Bridgeport 36

Lake Washington 53, Hazen 45

Lewis and Clark 39, Central Valley 37

Liberty 42, Mercer Island 35

Liberty Bell 52, Entiat 39

Meridian 50, Blaine 29

Muckleshoot Tribal School 57, Crosspoint Academy 40

Orcas Island 50, Darrington 34

Pullman 58, Shadle Park 28

Renton 77, Highline 32

Rogers (Puyallup) 60, Bethel 45

Sammamish 61, Foster 28

University Prep 37, Northwest School 13

Wapato 71, Wahluke 24

Warden 59, Tri-Cities Prep 33

Waterville-Mansfield 49, Manson 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annie Wright vs. Cascade Christian, ppd.

Auburn Adventist Academy vs. Puget Sound Adventist, ccd.

Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Stevenson, ccd.

Eastmont vs. Eisenhower, ppd.

Garfield-Palouse vs. Colton, ccd.

Hood River, Ore. vs. Trout Lake, ccd.

Kettle Falls vs. Asotin, ccd.

Klickwood vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, Ore., ccd.

Life Christian Academy vs. Vashon Island, ppd.

Mt. Rainier vs. Mount Si, ccd.

Northwest Christian (Colbert) vs. Chewelah, ccd.

Redmond vs. Inglemoor, ccd.

Sunnyside Christian vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.

Yakama Tribal vs. DeSales, ppd.

