GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 39, Wellpinit 30
Bellarmine Prep 70, Puyallup 61
Bush 36, Overlake School 27
Cashmere 61, Cle Elum/Roslyn 13
Chiawana 50, Richland 44
Colfax 75, Davenport 36
College Place 59, La Salle 45
Columbia (Burbank) def. Dayton/Waitsburg, forfeit
Colville 47, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 31
Connell 54, Toppenish 45
Coupeville 48, South Whidbey 38
Curlew 70, Columbia (Hunters) 16
Curtis 56, Graham-Kapowsin 44
East Jefferson Co-op 53, Bellevue Christian 24
Eastlake 63, North Creek 47
Ellensburg 41, Selah 25
Emerald Ridge 46, Olympia 34
Evergreen Lutheran 56, Oakville 26
Goldendale 55, White Swan 33
Grandview 61, Prosser 49
Highland 56, Granger 42
Ilwaco 61, North Beach 17
Interlake 64, Bellevue 38
Juanita 82, Lindbergh 6
Kamiakin 65, Walla Walla 29
Kennewick 70, Southridge 39
Klahowya 67, Charles Wright Academy 25
Lake Roosevelt 94, Bridgeport 36
Lake Washington 53, Hazen 45
Lewis and Clark 39, Central Valley 37
Liberty 42, Mercer Island 35
Liberty Bell 52, Entiat 39
Meridian 50, Blaine 29
Muckleshoot Tribal School 57, Crosspoint Academy 40
Orcas Island 50, Darrington 34
Pullman 58, Shadle Park 28
Renton 77, Highline 32
Rogers (Puyallup) 60, Bethel 45
Sammamish 61, Foster 28
University Prep 37, Northwest School 13
Wapato 71, Wahluke 24
Warden 59, Tri-Cities Prep 33
Waterville-Mansfield 49, Manson 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annie Wright vs. Cascade Christian, ppd.
Auburn Adventist Academy vs. Puget Sound Adventist, ccd.
Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Stevenson, ccd.
Eastmont vs. Eisenhower, ppd.
Garfield-Palouse vs. Colton, ccd.
Hood River, Ore. vs. Trout Lake, ccd.
Kettle Falls vs. Asotin, ccd.
Klickwood vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, Ore., ccd.
Life Christian Academy vs. Vashon Island, ppd.
Mt. Rainier vs. Mount Si, ccd.
Northwest Christian (Colbert) vs. Chewelah, ccd.
Redmond vs. Inglemoor, ccd.
Sunnyside Christian vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.
Yakama Tribal vs. DeSales, ppd.
