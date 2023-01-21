GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 55, Medford Tech 33
Bayonne 62, North Bergen 33
Becton 65, Cliffside Park 40
Bishop Eustace Prep 39, Cedar Creek 30
Boonton 54, St. Elizabeth 40
Brick Memorial 33, Manalapan 29
Butler 35, Lodi 26
Chatham 44, Bridgewater-Raritan 24
Colonia 59, South Brunswick 56
Cranford 54, Johnson 44
Delaware Valley Regional 55, Central Jersey College Charter 16
Delsea 54, Cumberland Regional 33
Dwight-Englewood 62, West Milford 46
East Brunswick Magnet 44, Noor-Ul-Iman School 16
Edison 58, South Plainfield 54
Haddon Heights 49, Eastern 47
High Point 42, Morristown-Beard 40
Hightstown 53, Peddie 11
Hillside 42, Plainfield 31
Hoboken 43, Clifton 30
Howell 35, Southern 24
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 74, Fort Lee 60
Irvington 44, Orange 23
J.P. Stevens 53, Iselin Kennedy 20
Jackson Memorial 43, Cinnaminson 32
Jefferson 60, Bound Brook 43
Jonathan Dayton 48, Keyport 7
Kearny 64, Snyder 26
Kinnelon 51, Mountain Lakes 41
Lakeland 50, Pompton Lakes 36
Lawrence 49, Stem Civics 10
Long Branch 51, Monmouth 46
Manasquan 44, Shawnee 43
Manville 44, Carteret 31
Matawan 48, Lakewood 15
Memorial 31, BelovED Charter 16
Middle Township 54, Donovan Catholic 35
Middlesex 59, Perth Amboy 45
Montville 55, Madison 38
Morris Tech 42, Parsippany Hills 27
Mt. St. Dominic 62, Lyndhurst 53
New Providence 60, Summit 8
North Hunterdon 42, Morris Knolls 36
North Plainfield 65, Sayreville 32
Northern Highlands 40, Holy Angels 26
Ocean City 45, Camden Catholic 38
Our Lady of Mercy 67, Salem 29
Pascack Valley 53, Fair Lawn 27
Passaic 49, Dickinson 23
Passaic Charter 34, Passaic Valley 26
Paterson Kennedy 36, DePaul Catholic 24
Paul VI 72, Westtown, Pa. 69
Point Pleasant Boro 42, Rancocas Valley 28
Ramapo 49, Ramsey 34
Randolph 49, Hunterdon Central 28
Red Bank Regional 47, Central Regional 27
Ridge 37, Pingry 34
Roxbury 42, Governor Livingston 33
Seneca 42, West Deptford 38
Sparta 44, Westfield 41
Spotswood 58, Keansburg 38
St. Dominic 54, Bergen Tech 23
St. John Vianney 76, Saddle River Day 45
St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Old Bridge 47
Sterling 51, Egg Harbor 42
Toms River East 45, Middletown North 24
Union 52, Roselle 35
Union Catholic 66, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61
University 72, Caldwell 54
Vernon 59, Parsippany 40
Voorhees 49, Kittatinny 29
Wallkill Valley 58, Newton 30
Washington Township 25, Lacey 21
Watchung Hills 74, Hillsborough 71
Wayne Hills 56, Paramus Catholic 44
Wayne Valley 52, West Essex 37
Weehawken 46, McNair 24
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 39, Montgomery 31
Westampton Tech 44, Haddonfield 36
Wildwood Catholic 60, Manchester 38
Winslow 54, Brick Memorial 28
Woodbridge 70, Metuchen 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
