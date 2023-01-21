GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 55, Medford Tech 33

Bayonne 62, North Bergen 33

Becton 65, Cliffside Park 40

Bishop Eustace Prep 39, Cedar Creek 30

Boonton 54, St. Elizabeth 40

Brick Memorial 33, Manalapan 29

Butler 35, Lodi 26

Chatham 44, Bridgewater-Raritan 24

Colonia 59, South Brunswick 56

Cranford 54, Johnson 44

Delaware Valley Regional 55, Central Jersey College Charter 16

Delsea 54, Cumberland Regional 33

Dwight-Englewood 62, West Milford 46

East Brunswick Magnet 44, Noor-Ul-Iman School 16

Edison 58, South Plainfield 54

Haddon Heights 49, Eastern 47

High Point 42, Morristown-Beard 40

Hightstown 53, Peddie 11

Hillside 42, Plainfield 31

Hoboken 43, Clifton 30

Howell 35, Southern 24

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 74, Fort Lee 60

Irvington 44, Orange 23

J.P. Stevens 53, Iselin Kennedy 20

Jackson Memorial 43, Cinnaminson 32

Jefferson 60, Bound Brook 43

Jonathan Dayton 48, Keyport 7

Kearny 64, Snyder 26

Kinnelon 51, Mountain Lakes 41

Lakeland 50, Pompton Lakes 36

Lawrence 49, Stem Civics 10

Long Branch 51, Monmouth 46

Manasquan 44, Shawnee 43

Manville 44, Carteret 31

Matawan 48, Lakewood 15

Memorial 31, BelovED Charter 16

Middle Township 54, Donovan Catholic 35

Middlesex 59, Perth Amboy 45

Montville 55, Madison 38

Morris Tech 42, Parsippany Hills 27

Mt. St. Dominic 62, Lyndhurst 53

New Providence 60, Summit 8

North Hunterdon 42, Morris Knolls 36

North Plainfield 65, Sayreville 32

Northern Highlands 40, Holy Angels 26

Ocean City 45, Camden Catholic 38

Our Lady of Mercy 67, Salem 29

Pascack Valley 53, Fair Lawn 27

Passaic 49, Dickinson 23

Passaic Charter 34, Passaic Valley 26

Paterson Kennedy 36, DePaul Catholic 24

Paul VI 72, Westtown, Pa. 69

Point Pleasant Boro 42, Rancocas Valley 28

Ramapo 49, Ramsey 34

Randolph 49, Hunterdon Central 28

Red Bank Regional 47, Central Regional 27

Ridge 37, Pingry 34

Roxbury 42, Governor Livingston 33

Seneca 42, West Deptford 38

Sparta 44, Westfield 41

Spotswood 58, Keansburg 38

St. Dominic 54, Bergen Tech 23

St. John Vianney 76, Saddle River Day 45

St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Old Bridge 47

Sterling 51, Egg Harbor 42

Toms River East 45, Middletown North 24

Union 52, Roselle 35

Union Catholic 66, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61

University 72, Caldwell 54

Vernon 59, Parsippany 40

Voorhees 49, Kittatinny 29

Wallkill Valley 58, Newton 30

Washington Township 25, Lacey 21

Watchung Hills 74, Hillsborough 71

Wayne Hills 56, Paramus Catholic 44

Wayne Valley 52, West Essex 37

Weehawken 46, McNair 24

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 39, Montgomery 31

Westampton Tech 44, Haddonfield 36

Wildwood Catholic 60, Manchester 38

Winslow 54, Brick Memorial 28

Woodbridge 70, Metuchen 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

