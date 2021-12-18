BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago CICS-Ellison 30, Chicago ( SSICP) 23

Chicago CICS-Ellison 43, Hope Academy 40

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 100, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan, Wis. 33

Curie 84, Francis Parker 68

East Peoria 52, Eureka 47

Highland, Mo. 61, Rushville-Industry 36

Staunton 53, Lebanon 26

Abingdon-Avon Shootout=

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 55, Monmouth-Roseville 40

Sherrard 63, Galva 25

Greenville Shootout=

Altamont 64, Greenville 54

Iowa/Illinois Shootout=

Davenport, West, Iowa 94, Rock Island Alleman 24

Perryville Shootout=

New Athens 67, Perryville, Mo. 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lanark Eastland vs. Orangeville, ccd.

Southland vs. Harlan, ccd.

