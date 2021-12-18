BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chicago CICS-Ellison 30, Chicago ( SSICP) 23
Chicago CICS-Ellison 43, Hope Academy 40
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 100, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan, Wis. 33
Curie 84, Francis Parker 68
East Peoria 52, Eureka 47
Highland, Mo. 61, Rushville-Industry 36
Staunton 53, Lebanon 26
Abingdon-Avon Shootout=
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 55, Monmouth-Roseville 40
Sherrard 63, Galva 25
Greenville Shootout=
Altamont 64, Greenville 54
Iowa/Illinois Shootout=
Davenport, West, Iowa 94, Rock Island Alleman 24
Perryville Shootout=
New Athens 67, Perryville, Mo. 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lanark Eastland vs. Orangeville, ccd.
Southland vs. Harlan, ccd.
