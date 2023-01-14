GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 50, Tea Area 46
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Menno 39
Arlington 59, Centerville 55
Britton-Hecla 45, Langford 29
Burke 75, Gayville-Volin 35
Canton 62, Canistota 49
Chamberlain 51, Bon Homme 48
Colman-Egan 48, Corsica/Stickney 37
Crofton, Neb. 58, Lakota Tech 48
Deubrook 58, Sioux Valley 57
Dupree 61, Lemmon 40
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, McLaughlin 19
Florence/Henry 63, Parkston 42
Great Plains Lutheran 55, North Central Co-Op 29
Hamlin 62, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 36
Hanson 49, Castlewood 42
Harrisburg 57, Spearfish 52
Hot Springs 31, Faith 15
Howard 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Kadoka Area 69, Mitchell Christian 25
Lennox 46, Hill City 35
Leola/Frederick 31, Aberdeen Christian 17
Lyman 64, Bennett County 34
Madison 66, Chester 55
Milbank 65, Dell Rapids 44
Newcastle, Wyo. 57, Harding County 35
Oelrichs 48, New Underwood 40
Rapid City Christian 68, Campbell County, Wyo. 56
Scotland 34, Freeman Academy/Marion 20
Sioux Falls Christian 59, Watertown 34
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Yankton 29
St. Thomas More 54, Flandreau 34
Takini 47, Flandreau Indian 46
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Rapid City Central 38
Todd County 64, St. Francis Indian 44
Vermillion 53, Wagner 52
Viborg-Hurley 72, Wolsey-Wessington 52
Wall 63, Lead-Deadwood 15
Webster 46, Ipswich 28
White River 62, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 55
Jones County Tournament=
Brandon Valley 50, Douglas 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
