GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 50, Tea Area 46

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Menno 39

Arlington 59, Centerville 55

Britton-Hecla 45, Langford 29

Burke 75, Gayville-Volin 35

Canton 62, Canistota 49

Chamberlain 51, Bon Homme 48

Colman-Egan 48, Corsica/Stickney 37

Crofton, Neb. 58, Lakota Tech 48

Deubrook 58, Sioux Valley 57

Dupree 61, Lemmon 40

Elk Point-Jefferson 54, McLaughlin 19

Florence/Henry 63, Parkston 42

Great Plains Lutheran 55, North Central Co-Op 29

Hamlin 62, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 36

Hanson 49, Castlewood 42

Harrisburg 57, Spearfish 52

Hot Springs 31, Faith 15

Howard 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47

Kadoka Area 69, Mitchell Christian 25

Lennox 46, Hill City 35

Leola/Frederick 31, Aberdeen Christian 17

Lyman 64, Bennett County 34

Madison 66, Chester 55

Milbank 65, Dell Rapids 44

Newcastle, Wyo. 57, Harding County 35

Oelrichs 48, New Underwood 40

Rapid City Christian 68, Campbell County, Wyo. 56

Scotland 34, Freeman Academy/Marion 20

Sioux Falls Christian 59, Watertown 34

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Yankton 29

St. Thomas More 54, Flandreau 34

Takini 47, Flandreau Indian 46

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Rapid City Central 38

Todd County 64, St. Francis Indian 44

Vermillion 53, Wagner 52

Viborg-Hurley 72, Wolsey-Wessington 52

Wall 63, Lead-Deadwood 15

Webster 46, Ipswich 28

White River 62, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 55

Jones County Tournament=

Brandon Valley 50, Douglas 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you