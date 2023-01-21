GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 57, Forest Park 25

Colonial Beach 40, Essex 39

Glen Allen 52, Edison 31

Green Run 52, Cape Henry Collegiate 39

John Marshall 45, Freedom (W) 23

Massaponax 41, Highland Springs 28

Matoaca 65, Woodbridge 38

Nansemond River 70, Bruton 22

Norview 61, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 53

Paul VI Catholic High School 72, Westtown, Pa. 69

Rappahannock 52, Mathews 15

Richlands 54, Hurley 5

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 61, Norview 53

St. Gertrude 47, St. Catherine's 28

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52, Episcopal 23

Surry County 46, Westmoreland County 38

Tennessee, Tenn. 68, Abingdon 44

West Ridge, Tenn. 46, Gate City 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

