GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 57, Forest Park 25
Colonial Beach 40, Essex 39
Glen Allen 52, Edison 31
Green Run 52, Cape Henry Collegiate 39
John Marshall 45, Freedom (W) 23
Massaponax 41, Highland Springs 28
Matoaca 65, Woodbridge 38
Nansemond River 70, Bruton 22
Norview 61, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 53
Paul VI Catholic High School 72, Westtown, Pa. 69
Rappahannock 52, Mathews 15
Richlands 54, Hurley 5
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 61, Norview 53
St. Gertrude 47, St. Catherine's 28
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52, Episcopal 23
Surry County 46, Westmoreland County 38
Tennessee, Tenn. 68, Abingdon 44
West Ridge, Tenn. 46, Gate City 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
