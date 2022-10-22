PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Cypress Woods 27, Cypress Bridgeland 10
¶ Houston Stratford 59, Cypress Ridge 0
¶ Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Dulles 21
CLASS 5A=
¶ Edcouch-Elsa 24, Brownsville Porter 13
¶ Galveston Ball 61, Houston Waltrip 7
¶ Houston Milby 43, Sharpstown 0
¶ Rosenberg Lamar 21, Randle 17
¶ SA Alamo Heights 69, SA Edison 7
CLASS 2A=
¶ Holland 42, Hearne 19
¶ Sabinal 28, D’Hanis 7
OTHER=
¶ Austin St. Dominic Savio 38, Frassati Catholic 0
¶ FW Covenant Classical 52, Abilene Christian 6
¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 38, St. Mary’s Hall 30
¶ Houston Heights 58, Houston Westbury 18
¶ Longview Heritage 48, Dallas Fairhill 0
¶ St. Michael’s , N.M. 55, EP Cathedral 30
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
