GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora 49, Omaha Concordia 35
Bellevue West 62, Lincoln Southeast 58
Bertrand 31, Kenesaw 25
Crete 58, Grand Island 35
Elmwood-Murdock 61, Cornerstone Christian 20
Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Gordon/Rushville 34
Hay Springs 59, Crawford 26
Kearney 46, Columbus 43
Lincoln High 80, Omaha Northwest 40
Lincoln North Star 43, Omaha South 27
Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48
Lincoln Pius X 77, Fremont 37
Loomis 50, Brady 32
Millard North 71, Papillion-LaVista South 39
Millard South 69, Lincoln Southwest 42
North Central 50, CWC 33
Omaha Central 78, Norfolk 42
Omaha Nation 51, Tri County Northeast 34
Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Ralston 61
Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Christian Academy 21
Platteview 54, Grand Island 37
Sidney 50, Holdrege 27
Wahoo 58, North Platte 51
Westview 46, Omaha Burke 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.