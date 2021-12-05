BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 85, Banks 81, OT

Corbett 60, Stevenson, Wash. 45

Crane 75, Enterprise 27

Creswell 67, North Bend 29

Culver 68, Pilot Rock 32

De La Salle 90, Parkrose 51

Gladstone 39, Sweet Home 33

Heppner 81, Nixyaawii 45

Jordan Valley 45, Wallowa 18

Kennedy 63, Portland Adventist 39

N. Clackamas Christian 44, Horizon Christian Hood River 43

Neah-Kah-Nie 46, Delphian High School 41

North Lake 58, Oakridge 31

Pine Eagle 60, Meadows Valley, Idaho 24

Pleasant Hill 66, Faith Bible 56

Powder Valley 54, Dufur 40

Riddle 40, Falls City 21

Riverside 53, Stanfield 33

Selah, Wash. 78, Hermiston 75

Siletz Valley Early College 38, Camas Valley 30

South Medford 87, Glencoe 38

South Wasco County 65, Joseph 33

St. Paul 43, Southwest Christian 25

Tualatin 46, Nelson 42

Umpqua Valley Christian 34, Central Christian 30

Vale 70, Ontario 44

Weston-McEwen 66, Gaston 35

Bill Gabel Invitational=

David Douglas 71, Newberg 42

Tigard 82, Aloha 43

Bill Spelgatti Invitational=

Hidden Valley 50, Sutherlin 27

Central Oregon Tip Off=

Bend 68, Crook County 48

McMinnville 68, Ridgeview 56

Summit 93, Dallas 55

Cleveland Round Robin Tournament=

Cleveland 67, Sunset 49

Crosspoint Classic=

Bonanza 63, Crosspoint Christian 17

Excel Christian, Nev. 54, Days Creek 31

Harlan Carter Invitational=

Red Bluff, Calif. 57, Mazama 51

Holiday Inn WIT=

North Eugene 61, Pendleton 41

Ione Basketball Bonanza=

Damascus Christian 37, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 29

Ione/Arlington 63, Irrigon 34

Knappa Tip-off=

Western Christian High School 58, Astoria 45

La Pine Invitational=

La Pine 49, Burns 33

Pirate Shootout=

Klamath 70, Douglas 38

Phoenix 62, St. Mary's 52

Sherman County Tournament=

Mannahouse Christian 60, Sherman 35

Silver Cross Tournament=

East Linn Christian 46, Santiam Christian 33

Southridge Tournament=

Sherwood 66, Oregon City 39

Wells 86, Southridge 65

Union Lion's Tournament=

Echo 49, Cove 45

Vernonia Tournament=

Oregon Episcopal 57, Myrtle Point 33

Warrenton 45, Vernonia 37

Westside Winter Jam=

Crosshill Christian 55, Trinity Lutheran 53

Jefferson 55, Columbia Christian 38

Winter Lake Tournament=

Illinois Valley 58, Coquille 44

Monroe 50, Glide 49

Yreka Tournament=

Crater 51, Henley 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

