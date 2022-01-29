BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 71, Detroit Jalen Rose 59

Benton Harbor 76, Chelsea 68, OT

Benzie Central 85, Buckley 67

Brighton 66, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 60

Burton Genesee Christian 55, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 50

Calhoun Christian 55, Kent City Algoma Christian 50, OT

Detroit University Prep 57, Carrollton 56

Fenton 63, Detroit Country Day 62

Galesburg-Augusta 44, Quincy 37

Mason County Eastern 60, Manistee Catholic Central 26

New Buffalo 66, Bridgman 56

Summit Academy North 52, Dexter 38

W. Noble, Ind. 62, Homer 36

Walled Lake Western 43, Ann Arbor Huron 42

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 78, Wyoming Godwin Heights 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Traverse City Central vs. East Grand Rapids, ppd.

