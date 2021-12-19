BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 83, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42

Atlantic 71, Nodaway Valley 54

Beckman, Dyersville 47, Cascade,Western Dubuque 25

Caledonia, Minn. 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 61

Cedar Falls 64, Mason City 46

Central Clinton, DeWitt 81, Maquoketa 79

Decorah 49, Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 48

Estherville Lincoln Central 65, Emmetsburg 51

Fort Madison 83, South Shelby, Mo. 37

Kenwood, Ill. 69, Sioux City, East 67

Keokuk 36, Clark County, Mo. 28

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 78, Greene County 57

Millard South, Neb. 71, Sioux City, North 31

Nashua-Plainfield 52, Clarksville 42

North Fayette Valley 68, Fillmore Central, Minn. 65, OT

Okoboji, Milford 69, Ruthven-Ayrshire 63

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Omaha Burke, Neb. 45

Twin Cedars, Bussey 59, Melcher-Dallas 48

WACO, Wayland 49, Winfield-Mount Union 41

West Liberty 70, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 42

Westwood, Sloan 75, Whiting 5

Williamsburg 56, Montezuma 49

Iowa/Illinois Shootout=

Assumption, Davenport 53, East Moline United, Ill. 40

Davenport, North 69, Geneseo, Ill. 33

Davenport, West 94, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 24

Galesburg, Ill. 60, Bettendorf 56

Moline, Ill. 58, North Scott, Eldridge 51

Pleasant Valley 68, Rock Island, Ill. 63

Sterling, Ill. 61, Davenport, Central 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you