BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 83, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42
Atlantic 71, Nodaway Valley 54
Beckman, Dyersville 47, Cascade,Western Dubuque 25
Caledonia, Minn. 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 61
Cedar Falls 64, Mason City 46
Central Clinton, DeWitt 81, Maquoketa 79
Decorah 49, Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 48
Estherville Lincoln Central 65, Emmetsburg 51
Fort Madison 83, South Shelby, Mo. 37
Kenwood, Ill. 69, Sioux City, East 67
Keokuk 36, Clark County, Mo. 28
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 78, Greene County 57
Millard South, Neb. 71, Sioux City, North 31
Nashua-Plainfield 52, Clarksville 42
North Fayette Valley 68, Fillmore Central, Minn. 65, OT
Okoboji, Milford 69, Ruthven-Ayrshire 63
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Omaha Burke, Neb. 45
Twin Cedars, Bussey 59, Melcher-Dallas 48
WACO, Wayland 49, Winfield-Mount Union 41
West Liberty 70, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 42
Westwood, Sloan 75, Whiting 5
Williamsburg 56, Montezuma 49
Iowa/Illinois Shootout=
Assumption, Davenport 53, East Moline United, Ill. 40
Davenport, North 69, Geneseo, Ill. 33
Davenport, West 94, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 24
Galesburg, Ill. 60, Bettendorf 56
Moline, Ill. 58, North Scott, Eldridge 51
Pleasant Valley 68, Rock Island, Ill. 63
Sterling, Ill. 61, Davenport, Central 57
