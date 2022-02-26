BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Billings Senior 62, Great Falls 55, OT
Billings West 58, Great Falls Russell 42
Bozeman 66, Billings Skyview 46
Helena 52, Missoula Sentinel 46
Helena Capital 83, Butte 54
Missoula Hellgate 55, Kalispell Glacier 37
Eastern A=
Championship=
Lewistown (Fergus) 64, Glendive 56
Loser-Out=
Havre 54, Billings Central 51
Laurel 56, Miles City 43
Third Place=
Laurel 48, Havre 42
Western A=
Consolation=
Hamilton 48, Frenchtown 45
Polson 74, Browning 64
Fifth Place=
Frenchtown 67, Browning 57
Third Place=
Polson 40, Hamilton 36
Northern B=
Loser-Out=
Rocky Boy 56, Fairfield 53
Shelby 66, Poplar 57
Third Place=
Shelby 59, Rocky Boy 50
Western B=
Loser-Out=
Florence 76, St. Ignatius 62
Missoula Loyola 49, Thompson Falls 39
Third Place=
Florence 70, Missoula Loyola 59
Northern C=
Loser-Out=
Heart Butte 75, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49
Winnett-Grass Range 62, Chinook 46
Third Place=
Winnett-Grass Range 55, Heart Butte 51
Western C=
Loser-Out=
Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Charlo 41
Shields Valley 65, St. Regis 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/