BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Billings Senior 62, Great Falls 55, OT

Billings West 58, Great Falls Russell 42

Bozeman 66, Billings Skyview 46

Helena 52, Missoula Sentinel 46

Helena Capital 83, Butte 54

Missoula Hellgate 55, Kalispell Glacier 37

Eastern A=

Championship=

Lewistown (Fergus) 64, Glendive 56

Loser-Out=

Havre 54, Billings Central 51

Laurel 56, Miles City 43

Third Place=

Laurel 48, Havre 42

Western A=

Consolation=

Hamilton 48, Frenchtown 45

Polson 74, Browning 64

Fifth Place=

Frenchtown 67, Browning 57

Third Place=

Polson 40, Hamilton 36

Northern B=

Loser-Out=

Rocky Boy 56, Fairfield 53

Shelby 66, Poplar 57

Third Place=

Shelby 59, Rocky Boy 50

Western B=

Loser-Out=

Florence 76, St. Ignatius 62

Missoula Loyola 49, Thompson Falls 39

Third Place=

Florence 70, Missoula Loyola 59

Northern C=

Loser-Out=

Heart Butte 75, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49

Winnett-Grass Range 62, Chinook 46

Third Place=

Winnett-Grass Range 55, Heart Butte 51

Western C=

Loser-Out=

Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Charlo 41

Shields Valley 65, St. Regis 62

