BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek Lakeview 59, Kelloggsville 36
Battle Creek Pennfield 49, Marshall 39
Birmingham Seaholm 50, Royal Oak Shrine 32
Ferndale University 55, Dearborn Advanced Technology 38
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 61, Pewamo-Westphalia 56
Hamilton 56, Fennville 25
Hannahville Indian 46, Mackinac Island 33
Jackson Prep 63, Marshall Academy 23
Lenawee Christian 60, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 51
Ludington 56, Petoskey 48
Ojibwe Charter 81, Beaver Island 25
Rochester Adams 60, Dexter 46
Royal Oak 57, Madison Heights Lamphere 41
Saginaw 57, Saginaw Arthur Hill 55
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 30
Stevensville Lakeshore 43, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 35
Webberville 66, Livingston Christian 59
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 59, Potterville 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grand Ledge vs. Lansing Sexton, ccd.
Tol. Whitmer, Ohio vs. Bedford, ccd.
