BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek Lakeview 59, Kelloggsville 36

Battle Creek Pennfield 49, Marshall 39

Birmingham Seaholm 50, Royal Oak Shrine 32

Ferndale University 55, Dearborn Advanced Technology 38

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 61, Pewamo-Westphalia 56

Hamilton 56, Fennville 25

Hannahville Indian 46, Mackinac Island 33

Jackson Prep 63, Marshall Academy 23

Lenawee Christian 60, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 51

Ludington 56, Petoskey 48

Ojibwe Charter 81, Beaver Island 25

Rochester Adams 60, Dexter 46

Royal Oak 57, Madison Heights Lamphere 41

Saginaw 57, Saginaw Arthur Hill 55

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 30

Stevensville Lakeshore 43, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 35

Webberville 66, Livingston Christian 59

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 59, Potterville 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grand Ledge vs. Lansing Sexton, ccd.

Tol. Whitmer, Ohio vs. Bedford, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

