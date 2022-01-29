GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argos 34, Elkhart Christian 17
Austin 58, Henryville 22
Bethany Christian 41, Mishawaka 39
Eastern (Greentown) 35, Delphi 33
Ev. North 53, N. Harrison 28
Hammond Noll 68, Munster 64
Indpls Brebeuf 58, Indpls Ritter 35
LaPorte LaLumiere 55, S. Bend Washington 54
N. Newton 51, N. Vermillion 31
Oregon-Davis 70, Gary 21st Century 23
Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 57, Portage Christian 15
Princeton 56, Pike Central 41
Rossville 38, Western Boone 27
S. Decatur 46, Edinburgh 33
S. Ripley 49, Southwestern (Hanover) 22
Scottsburg 46, Madison 43
Tipton 45, University 42
Vincennes Rivet 50, Dubois 26
Southern Roads Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bloomington Lighthouse 45, Columbus Christian 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/