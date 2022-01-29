GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argos 34, Elkhart Christian 17

Austin 58, Henryville 22

Bethany Christian 41, Mishawaka 39

Eastern (Greentown) 35, Delphi 33

Ev. North 53, N. Harrison 28

Hammond Noll 68, Munster 64

Indpls Brebeuf 58, Indpls Ritter 35

LaPorte LaLumiere 55, S. Bend Washington 54

N. Newton 51, N. Vermillion 31

Oregon-Davis 70, Gary 21st Century 23

Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 57, Portage Christian 15

Princeton 56, Pike Central 41

Rossville 38, Western Boone 27

S. Decatur 46, Edinburgh 33

S. Ripley 49, Southwestern (Hanover) 22

Scottsburg 46, Madison 43

Tipton 45, University 42

Vincennes Rivet 50, Dubois 26

Southern Roads Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bloomington Lighthouse 45, Columbus Christian 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you