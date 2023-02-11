BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 51, Lima Temple Christian 48

Akr. Firestone 72, Copley 67

Antwerp 43, Delphos St. John's 41

Arcanum 52, Spring. Greenon 33

Arlington 72, Van Wert Lincolnview 59

Ashland Mapleton 90, Loudonville 62

Attica Seneca E. 57, Arcadia 52

Avon 52, Lorain 47, OT

Baltimore Liberty Union 58, Grove City Christian 50

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 31

Bellefontaine 66, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37

Bellevue 63, Greenwich S. Cent. 35

Beloit W. Branch 64, Heartland Christian 57

Berlin Hiland 59, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46

Bluffton 61, Kenton 41

Botkins 62, New Knoxville 41

Brooklyn 68, Columbia Station Columbia 49

Bryan 52, Paulding 49, OT

Burton Berkshire 46, Kirtland 42

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 58, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Camden Preble Shawnee 52, Eaton 46

Cardington-Lincoln 52, Howard E. Knox 45

Carey 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39

Carlisle 48, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 38

Chagrin Falls 67, Aurora 39

Chillicothe Huntington 71, Portsmouth Clay 41

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 70, Cov. Latin, Ky. 48

Cin. Western Hills 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 53

Cle. Benedictine 68, Chardon NDCL 56

Collins Western Reserve 58, Cols. Wellington 45

Cols. Independence 57, Lewis Center Olentangy 46

Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Africentric 58

Cols. St. Charles 46, Cols. Bexley 42

Continental 44, Holgate 31

Convoy Crestview 64, Defiance Tinora 29

Cory-Rawson 70, Dola Hardin Northern 48

Creston Norwayne 74, Hunting Valley University 54

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 40

Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Cin. McNicholas 41

Defiance 75, Lima Bath 38

Defiance Ayersville 51, Montpelier 38

Delaware Hayes 51, Gahanna Lincoln 45

Delphos Jefferson 57, Elida 43

Dover 28, Morgantown, W.Va. 20

E. Liverpool 59, Weir, W.Va. 57

Eastlake North 104, Painesville Harvey 78

Edgerton 48, Pioneer N. Central 37

Euclid 55, Lakewood 52

Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Hamler Patrick Henry 32

Fostoria 56, Van Buren 51

Fremont Ross 66, Bowling Green 56

Ft. Recovery 48, Newton Local 44

Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Warren JFK 63

Georgetown 77, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, Strasburg-Franklin 43

Grove City 87, Ashville Teays Valley 58

Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 33

Harrison 48, Mt. Orab Western Brown 45

Hartville Lake Center Christian 48, Mansfield Christian 46

Haviland Wayne Trace 58, Lima Shawnee 43

Hicksville 59, W. Unity Hilltop 26

Huntington, W.Va. 75, Proctorville Fairland 44

Ironton 79, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 61

Jeromesville Hillsdale 77, New London 46

Kettering Alter 69, Hamilton 46

Lex. Christian, Ky. 59, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 50

Liberty Center 54, Tontogany Otsego 45

Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Celina 40

Linsly, W.Va. 70, Martins Ferry 54

Malvern 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 51

Mansfield Madison 36, Marion Harding 35

Mansfield Sr. 59, Trotwood-Madison 55, 4OT

Maria Stein Marion Local 57, Russia 46

Massillon 80, Can. Glenoak 73

Mechanicsburg 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 70, OT

Metamora Evergreen 59, Gorham Fayette 44

Miller City 63, Columbus Grove 59, OT

Morral Ridgedale 49, Tree of Life 41

Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40

Napoleon 71, Archbold 61

Norwalk 69, Monroeville 56

Old Fort 68, Bucyrus Wynford 42

Ontario 40, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Lexington 59

Ottoville 73, Leipsic 47

Oxford Talawanda 57, Loveland 49

Piketon 64, Greenfield McClain 54

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26, Hou 24

Port Clinton 63, Clyde 61

Richfield Revere 60, Dalton 59

Rocky River 75, Cle. JFK 37

STVM 59, Lyndhurst Brush 40

Sandusky Perkins 72, Norwalk St. Paul 62

Shekinah Christian 55, Granville Christian 47

Shelby 59, Upper Sandusky 55

Spencerville 66, Rockford Parkway 46

St. Marys Memorial 57, St. Henry 42

Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 38

Thomas Worthington 67, Can. McKinley 51

Tiffin Columbian 56, Findlay 49

Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Tol. Start 37

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 90, Elyria Open Door 79

Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26

Union City Mississinawa Valley 70, Union City, Ind. 49

Utica 71, Sparta Highland 61

Wapakoneta 68, Coldwater 56

Washington C.H. 63, Circleville Logan Elm 58

West Salem Northwestern 76, Orrville 71

Youngs. East 64, Lodi Cloverleaf 58

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, E. Can. 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you