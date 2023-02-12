BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 82, Wells 66
Burns 55, Vale 52
Cascade Christian 61, St. Mary's 45
Crane 55, Adrian 45
Crosspoint Christian 58, New Hope Christian 44
Douglas 58, Sutherlin 32
Four Rivers Community School 57, Jordan Valley 39
Grant 51, Cleveland 46
Harper 50, Huntington 46
Jefferson PDX 90, McDaniel 53
Lakeview 55, North Valley 22
Mannahouse Christian 79, Nestucca 37
Mitchell/Spray 53, Long Creek 29
North Douglas 55, St. Paul 35
Pilot Rock 52, Powder Valley 41
Prairie City 71, Monument/Dayville 23
Regis 68, Blanchet Catholic 39
Roosevelt 70, Franklin 59
Seaside 65, Tillamook 48
Trinity Lutheran 58, Prospect 29
Wallowa 68, Elgin 40
Willamette Valley Christian 71, Sherman 51
Class 3A District 8=
Loser Out=
Ferris, Wash. 70, Hermiston 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Damascus Christian vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.
