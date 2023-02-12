BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 82, Wells 66

Burns 55, Vale 52

Cascade Christian 61, St. Mary's 45

Crane 55, Adrian 45

Crosspoint Christian 58, New Hope Christian 44

Douglas 58, Sutherlin 32

Four Rivers Community School 57, Jordan Valley 39

Grant 51, Cleveland 46

Harper 50, Huntington 46

Jefferson PDX 90, McDaniel 53

Lakeview 55, North Valley 22

Mannahouse Christian 79, Nestucca 37

Mitchell/Spray 53, Long Creek 29

North Douglas 55, St. Paul 35

Pilot Rock 52, Powder Valley 41

Prairie City 71, Monument/Dayville 23

Regis 68, Blanchet Catholic 39

Roosevelt 70, Franklin 59

Seaside 65, Tillamook 48

Trinity Lutheran 58, Prospect 29

Wallowa 68, Elgin 40

Willamette Valley Christian 71, Sherman 51

Class 3A District 8=

Loser Out=

Ferris, Wash. 70, Hermiston 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Damascus Christian vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.

