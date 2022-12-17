GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Grace 53, Gooding 29
Grace 61, Jerome 42
Jerome 55, Filer 45
Mountain Home 49, Filer 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
