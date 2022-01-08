BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 60, Lynn 36

Anniston 62, Talladega 61

Brantley 58, Luverne 25

Bullock County 62, Barbour County 13

Chilton County 64, Jemison 44

Decatur Heritage 76, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 46

Deshler 100, Hatton 60

East Lawrence 62, Athens Bible 59, OT

Hamilton 62, Fayette County 35

Hardin County, Tenn. 55, Brooks 47

Hueytown 69, Minor 47

James Clemens 60, Mae Jemison 58

Lee-Scott Academy 67, Chambers Academy 41

McGill-Toolen 60, Ellender, La. 51

New Hope 58, Choctaw County 47

North Sand Mountain 88, Dade County, Ga. 60

Park Crossing 66, Andalusia 34

South Lamar 66, Sulligent 48

Southland, Ga. 34, Glenwood 27

Spanish Fort 61, Faith Academy 57

Sylacauga 87, Lincoln 67

Valley 72, Handley 61

Williamson 102, George County, Miss. 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you