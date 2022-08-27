PREP FOOTBALL=
Fredericksburg Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 14
Greenbrier Christian 55, Richmond Christian 12
Hampton 16, Gloucester 0
John Handley 42, Gainesville 7
Kenston Forest 52, Columbia, N.C. 8
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 44, Rappahannock County 0
The Covenant School 36, Broadwater Academy 18
Trinity Episcopal 21, Benedictine 7
Warwick 35, Warhill 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
