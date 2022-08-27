PREP FOOTBALL=

Fredericksburg Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 14

Greenbrier Christian 55, Richmond Christian 12

Hampton 16, Gloucester 0

John Handley 42, Gainesville 7

Kenston Forest 52, Columbia, N.C. 8

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 44, Rappahannock County 0

The Covenant School 36, Broadwater Academy 18

Trinity Episcopal 21, Benedictine 7

Warwick 35, Warhill 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

