BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 75, Bowen 38
Barrington 75, Crystal Lake Central 30
Belleville West 63, Mt. Zion 62
Breese Mater Dei 61, Lovejoy 43
Calvary Christian Academy 52, Greenview 41
Carmel, Ind. 64, Grant 36
Centralia 48, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, Mo. 41
Champaign Centennial 63, Cahokia 54
Chatham Glenwood 49, Jacksonville 43
Chatham Glenwood 69, Brooks Academy 38
Chicago (Clark) 72, Rockford Jefferson 50
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 65, Hope Academy 56
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 59, Geneseo 57
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 74, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 57
Chicago Ag Science 55, IC Catholic 42
Chicago CICS-Longwood 71, Raby 60
Christ Lutheran 59, Chicago Marshall 50
Cisne 55, Georgetown La Salette 32
Cisne 56, Neoga 40
Clifton Central 53, Watseka (coop) 37
Columbia 56, Collinsville 53
DeKalb 60, Wells 45
DeKalb 71, Galesburg 40
Dyett 40, Tinley Park 37
Dyett 52, Chicago (Carver Military) 34
East Dubuque 57, Pearl City 27
East St. Louis 65, Rockford East 64
East St. Louis 74, Rockford Auburn 62
Edwards County 53, OPH 27
Eldorado 68, Carrier Mills 19
Erie/Prophetstown 50, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 24
Eureka 71, Illinois Valley Central 38
Evanston Township 63, St. Viator 45
Fairfield 72, Red Hill 44
Galesburg 74, Chicago (Ogden International) 50
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34, Georgetown La Salette 28
Grayslake Central 60, Belvidere North 21
Greenville 40, Woodlawn 32
Hampshire 67, Hononegah 49
Harlan 77, Clemente 39
Harvard 55, Rockford Christian Life 43
Havana 59, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 52
Henry 65, Galva 45
Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Rockford Christian Life 34
Hoffman Estates 58, Maine West 39
Illini Bluffs 76, West Hancock 69
Jacksonville 31, Peoria Notre Dame 29
Joliet Central 71, Plainfield Central 55
Kankakee (McNamara) 70, Southland 41
Knoxville 62, Brimfield 58
Lake Zurich 77, Elk Grove 48
Libertyville 48, Antioch 34
Lincoln 51, Mahomet-Seymour 30
Litchfield 60, Riverton 45
Loyola 45, Lake Forest 40
Macomb 68, West Prairie 6
Maine East 64, Schaumburg 59
Manteno 47, Coal City 43
Milford 41, Danville Schlarman 37
Milford 72, Paris 63
Miller Career, Mo. 66, Dixon 36
Momence 60, Colfax Ridgeview 47
Morton 55, Phillips 51
Mt. Carmel 66, Salem 31
Mt. Carmel 72, Fairfield 33
Neoga 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55
Nokomis 47, Flora 41
Normal University 58, Bloomington 48
Normal West 62, Normal Community 60
Olney (Richland County) 48, Lawrenceville 42
Palatine 61, Hersey 22
Pekin 70, North Chicago 47
Peoria (H.S.) 62, Harvey Thornton 48
Peoria Notre Dame 48, Brooks Academy 46, OT
Phillips 77, Pekin 49
Pinckneyville 65, Okawville 36
Rock Island 55, Tinley Park 48
Rock Island 69, Waukegan 37
Rockford Auburn 71, Larkin 43
Scales Mound 73, Orangeville 33
Seneca 64, Newark 43
Shullsburg, Wis. 68, Warren 49
Sparta 76, Crab Orchard 70
St. Bede 54, Dwight 49
St. Charles North 56, Rockford Boylan 51
St. Ignatius 48, New Trier 43
St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Calif. 64, Lincoln Park 60
Stagg 37, Plainfield South 35
Triad 49, Springfield 46
United Township High School 73, Rock Falls 41
Vandalia 79, Marshall 52
Warsaw West Hancock 66, West Prairie 33
Waukegan 50, Chicago (Carver Military) 44
Wells 41, Madison 36
Williamsfield 62, Henry 52
York 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 44
Schlarman (Ill.) Tournament=
Bismarck-Henning 67, Covington, Ind. 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
