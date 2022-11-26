BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 75, Bowen 38

Barrington 75, Crystal Lake Central 30

Belleville West 63, Mt. Zion 62

Breese Mater Dei 61, Lovejoy 43

Calvary Christian Academy 52, Greenview 41

Carmel, Ind. 64, Grant 36

Centralia 48, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, Mo. 41

Champaign Centennial 63, Cahokia 54

Chatham Glenwood 49, Jacksonville 43

Chatham Glenwood 69, Brooks Academy 38

Chicago (Clark) 72, Rockford Jefferson 50

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 65, Hope Academy 56

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 59, Geneseo 57

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 74, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 57

Chicago Ag Science 55, IC Catholic 42

Chicago CICS-Longwood 71, Raby 60

Christ Lutheran 59, Chicago Marshall 50

Cisne 55, Georgetown La Salette 32

Cisne 56, Neoga 40

Clifton Central 53, Watseka (coop) 37

Columbia 56, Collinsville 53

DeKalb 60, Wells 45

DeKalb 71, Galesburg 40

Dyett 40, Tinley Park 37

Dyett 52, Chicago (Carver Military) 34

East Dubuque 57, Pearl City 27

East St. Louis 65, Rockford East 64

East St. Louis 74, Rockford Auburn 62

Edwards County 53, OPH 27

Eldorado 68, Carrier Mills 19

Erie/Prophetstown 50, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 24

Eureka 71, Illinois Valley Central 38

Evanston Township 63, St. Viator 45

Fairfield 72, Red Hill 44

Galesburg 74, Chicago (Ogden International) 50

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34, Georgetown La Salette 28

Grayslake Central 60, Belvidere North 21

Greenville 40, Woodlawn 32

Hampshire 67, Hononegah 49

Harlan 77, Clemente 39

Harvard 55, Rockford Christian Life 43

Havana 59, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 52

Henry 65, Galva 45

Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Rockford Christian Life 34

Hoffman Estates 58, Maine West 39

Illini Bluffs 76, West Hancock 69

Jacksonville 31, Peoria Notre Dame 29

Joliet Central 71, Plainfield Central 55

Kankakee (McNamara) 70, Southland 41

Knoxville 62, Brimfield 58

Lake Zurich 77, Elk Grove 48

Libertyville 48, Antioch 34

Lincoln 51, Mahomet-Seymour 30

Litchfield 60, Riverton 45

Loyola 45, Lake Forest 40

Macomb 68, West Prairie 6

Maine East 64, Schaumburg 59

Manteno 47, Coal City 43

Milford 41, Danville Schlarman 37

Milford 72, Paris 63

Miller Career, Mo. 66, Dixon 36

Momence 60, Colfax Ridgeview 47

Morton 55, Phillips 51

Mt. Carmel 66, Salem 31

Mt. Carmel 72, Fairfield 33

Neoga 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55

Nokomis 47, Flora 41

Normal University 58, Bloomington 48

Normal West 62, Normal Community 60

Olney (Richland County) 48, Lawrenceville 42

Palatine 61, Hersey 22

Pekin 70, North Chicago 47

Peoria (H.S.) 62, Harvey Thornton 48

Peoria Notre Dame 48, Brooks Academy 46, OT

Phillips 77, Pekin 49

Pinckneyville 65, Okawville 36

Rock Island 55, Tinley Park 48

Rock Island 69, Waukegan 37

Rockford Auburn 71, Larkin 43

Scales Mound 73, Orangeville 33

Seneca 64, Newark 43

Shullsburg, Wis. 68, Warren 49

Sparta 76, Crab Orchard 70

St. Bede 54, Dwight 49

St. Charles North 56, Rockford Boylan 51

St. Ignatius 48, New Trier 43

St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Calif. 64, Lincoln Park 60

Stagg 37, Plainfield South 35

Triad 49, Springfield 46

United Township High School 73, Rock Falls 41

Vandalia 79, Marshall 52

Warsaw West Hancock 66, West Prairie 33

Waukegan 50, Chicago (Carver Military) 44

Wells 41, Madison 36

Williamsfield 62, Henry 52

York 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 44

Schlarman (Ill.) Tournament=

Bismarck-Henning 67, Covington, Ind. 56

