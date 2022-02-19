BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 63, Fremont 48
Antwerp, Ohio 52, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 49
Barr-Reeve 58, Southridge 43
Bellmont 58, Ft. Wayne Luers 52
Bloomington Lighthouse 65, Pleasant View Christian 47
Bloomington North 51, Floyd Central 48
Borden 56, Orleans 41
Brownstown 81, Providence 68
Carroll (Flora) 52, Taylor 43
Center Grove 53, Warren Central 45
Chesterton 69, Boone Grove 57
Christel House Manual 92, Attica 53
Clay City 45, White River Valley 44
Clinton Central 57, N. Montgomery 48
Cloverdale 65, Eminence 45
Columbia City 57, Northridge 52
Concord 71, LaVille 49
Connersville 52, Lawrenceburg 31
Covenant Christian 61, Andrean 47
Covington 68, S. Vermillion 55
Cowan 47, Elwood 42
Crawford Co. 52, Lanesville 42
Culver 58, LaCrosse 29
Culver Academy 75, Maconaquah 50
E. Central 60, Shelbyville 45
Eastern (Pekin) 57, Salem 43
Ev. Day 80, Vincennes Rivet 30
Ev. North 82, Bedford N. Lawrence 76, 2OT
Frankfort 57, Tipton 54
Franklin Central 76, Indpls Roncalli 60
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 59, Heritage 53
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 71, New Haven 62
Gary 21st Century 87, Calumet 58
Gibson Southern 69, Vincennes 44
Greenfield 56, Martinsville 49
Greensburg 61, S. Ripley 41
Hamilton Southeastern 56, Shenandoah 41
Hammond Morton 68, Lowell 33
Hebron 49, N. Judson 48
Henryville 81, Crothersville 44
Huntington North 66, Marion 51
Indpls Cathedral 78, Lou. Male, Ky. 77, OT
Indpls Lutheran 62, Monrovia 51
Indpls N. Central 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, OT
Indpls Park Tudor 80, Providence Cristo Rey 42
Indpls Ritter 81, Cascade 73
Indpls Scecina 56, Speedway 51
Indpls Tindley 73, Lawrence Central 58
Jac-Cen-Del 64, Milan 47
Jay Co. 37, Muncie Central 32
Jennings Co. 53, Bloomington South 46
Kankakee Valley 55, Hanover Central 53
Knightstown 51, Hagerstown 46
Knox 80, S. Central (Union Mills) 59
Lafayette-jefferson 60, McCutcheon 55
Lake Station 53, Kouts 50
Lakeland Christian 64, Oregon-Davis 40
Lawrence North 77, Ft. Wayne South 51
Lebanon 59, W. Lafayette 29
Leo 57, DeKalb 35
Logansport 61, Winamac 56
Lyon Co., Ky. 72, Ev. Reitz 63
Madison 66, Trinity Lutheran 54
Madison-Grant 61, Eastern (Greentown) 48
Medora 64, Washington Catholic 36
Merrillville 63, Hobart 47
Mississinewa 43, Bluffton 34
Monroe Central 58, Ft. Wayne Snider 50
N. Central (Farmersburg) 61, W. Vigo 57
N. Daviess 55, Edinburgh 47
N. Knox 60, Wood Memorial 39
N. Posey 64, Tell City 30
N. Putnam 63, Riverton Parke 50
N. Vermillion 47, S. Putnam 45
N. White 68, Pioneer 40
New Albany 66, Ev. Central 46
New Castle 51, Indpls Brebeuf 44
New Palestine 66, Whiteland 52
Northview 70, Terre Haute South 65
Norwell 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 50
Oldenburg 44, Rushville 39, OT
Owen Valley 63, Greencastle 58
Paoli 70, Eastern (Greene) 43
Randolph Southern 52, Tri 47
Richmond 55, Ft. Wayne Wayne 46
River Forest 46, Washington Twp. 43
Rock Creek Academy 68, New Washington 60
Rossville 81, Faith Christian 67
S. Bend Riley 60, Mishawaka 59
S. Bend Trinity 53, Lakewood Park 49, 3OT
S. Bend Washington 54, NorthWood 31
S. Dearborn 48, Switzerland Co. 37
S. Spencer 57, Boonville 52
Scottsburg 73, Southwestern (Hanover) 65
Seton Catholic 77, Cambridge City 73
Shoals 28, Perry Central 21
Southern Wells 66, Union City 59
Southwood 59, Rochester 52
Springs Valley 73, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47
Sullivan 74, Indian Creek 68
Terre Haute North 67, Ev. Harrison 48
Tippecanoe Valley 55, Triton 51
Tri-West 52, Hamilton Hts. 50
Twin Lakes 58, Delphi 41
Union (Dugger) 51, Madison Shawe 36
W. Noble 55, Angola 23
W. Washington 55, Mitchell 52
Wabash 72, Blackford 44
Wapahani 44, Yorktown 38
Western Boone 61, Sheridan 53
Westfield 65, Decatur Central 48
Whitko 70, Churubusco 43
Zionsville 71, Indpls Tech 56
Hoosier Conference Playoffs=
Seventh Place=
Northwestern 58, Rensselaer 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/