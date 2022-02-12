GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central McLean 78, Solen 30
Dickinson 94, Turtle Mountain 55
Ellendale 60, Barnes County North 9
Fargo Davies 81, Devils Lake 66
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 75, Harvey-Wells County 41
Garrison 63, Grant County 51
Mandaree 66, Alexander/Trinity Christian 51
Mott-Regent 61, Heart River 30
Our Redeemer's 52, South Prairie-Max Co-op 32
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 40, Larimore 14
Sheyenne 69, Valley City 46
Sisseton, S.D. 55, Lisbon 47
Standing Rock 65, Washburn 48
Stanley 45, Powers Lake 42
TGU 68, Drake/Anamoose 49
Thompson 75, Midway-Minto 34
Trenton 50, Lewis and Clark North Shore 30
West Fargo 79, Fargo South 46
Westhope/Newburg 65, Nedrose 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/