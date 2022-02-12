GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central McLean 78, Solen 30

Dickinson 94, Turtle Mountain 55

Ellendale 60, Barnes County North 9

Fargo Davies 81, Devils Lake 66

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 75, Harvey-Wells County 41

Garrison 63, Grant County 51

Mandaree 66, Alexander/Trinity Christian 51

Mott-Regent 61, Heart River 30

Our Redeemer's 52, South Prairie-Max Co-op 32

Park River-Fordville/Lankin 40, Larimore 14

Sheyenne 69, Valley City 46

Sisseton, S.D. 55, Lisbon 47

Standing Rock 65, Washburn 48

Stanley 45, Powers Lake 42

TGU 68, Drake/Anamoose 49

Thompson 75, Midway-Minto 34

Trenton 50, Lewis and Clark North Shore 30

West Fargo 79, Fargo South 46

Westhope/Newburg 65, Nedrose 52

