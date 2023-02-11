GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Ohio 56, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 27
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 33, Allen Park Cabrini 20
Cle. St. Martin De Porres, Ohio 64, Detroit Cristo Rey 47
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 56, Mackinac Island 26
DeWitt 54, Traverse City Central 37
Macomb Lutheran North 57, St. Mary's Prep 49
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42, Royal Oak Shrine 21
Springport 59, Hanover-Horton 30
St. Catherine 54, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 43
Traverse City St. Francis 73, Oscoda 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
