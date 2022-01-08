GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 57, Lee High 32

Buffalo Gap 36, Wilson Memorial 29

Gate City 56, Central - Wise 53

Heritage Academy, Md. 43, Fairfax Home School 30

Indian River 57, Kecoughtan 31

James Robinson 52, West Potomac 31

King's Fork High School 72, Manor High School 51

Lloyd Bird 51, John Marshall 27

Parry McCluer 55, Rockbridge County 33

Paul VI Catholic High School 53, James Madison 27

Ridgeview 62, John Battle 22

Strasburg 51, Mountain View High School 42

Woodstock Central 56, Warren County 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you