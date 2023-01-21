BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford N. Lawrence 58, Edgewood 39
Bethany Christian 69, Hamilton 39
Bloomington Lighthouse 83, Cannelton 27
Bloomington North 79, Terre Haute South 54
Bluffton 69, N. Miami 45
Center Grove 50, Indpls Roncalli 49
Central Noble 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 25
Christian Academy 58, Paoli 53
Clarksville 68, Lanesville 56
Clay City 65, Cloverdale 32
Columbia City 46, DeKalb 37
Danville 73, Greencastle 31
Evansville Harrison 53, Jasper 46
Frankfort 46, Clinton Central 40
Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Bridgeport, Mich. 50
Greenfield 65, Shelbyville 39
Henryville 48, Borden 45
Heritage 51, Eastside 39
Indian Creek 57, W. Vigo 45
Indpls Ben Davis 74, Gary West 37
Indpls Lutheran 74, Triton Central 61
Indpls N. Central 65, Muncie Central 37
Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls Irvington 20
Jay Co. 69, Hagerstown 33
Jeffersonville 89, Columbus East 54
Kokomo 63, Tipton 50
Lafayette Harrison 65, Merrillville 56
Lawrence North 64, Homestead 46
Lawrenceburg 56, Jac-Cen-Del 42
Lebanon 55, Covington 39
Leo 65, E. Noble 64
Maconaquah 72, Frankton 46
Marion, Ill. 49, KIPP Indy Legacy 19
Muncie Burris 46, S. Adams 33
N. Daviess 63, Barr-Reeve 49
N. Putnam 72, Brown Co. 44
New Palestine 64, Franklin 53
Noblesville 75, Hamilton Hts. 47
Norwell 77, New Haven 65
Richmond 63, Bowman Academy 46
Seton Catholic 51, Cowan 48
Southport 57, Terre Haute North 36
Southridge 97, Evansville Christian 61
Sullivan 72, White River Valley 38
Switzerland Co. 53, Trinity Lutheran 33
Twin Lakes 64, W. Lafayette 59
Vincennes (South Knox— 66, Eastern (Greene) 33
Warsaw 61, Valparaiso 58
Washington 55, Pike Central 48
Western 54, Mississinewa 44
Western Boone 55, Speedway 32
Westfield 74, Tri-West 51
Westview 67, Garrett 44
Yorktown 51, Monroe Central 47
Culver Academy Tournament=
First Round=
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56, L.F. Academy, Ill. 44
Third Place=
L.F. Academy, Ill. 68, Lighthouse CPA 51
Indianapolis City Tournament=
Semifinal=
Indpls Cathedral 65, Indpls Chatard 53
Porter County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Morgan Twp. 57, Kouts 53
Westville 53, Hebron 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.