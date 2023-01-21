BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford N. Lawrence 58, Edgewood 39

Bethany Christian 69, Hamilton 39

Bloomington Lighthouse 83, Cannelton 27

Bloomington North 79, Terre Haute South 54

Bluffton 69, N. Miami 45

Center Grove 50, Indpls Roncalli 49

Central Noble 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 25

Christian Academy 58, Paoli 53

Clarksville 68, Lanesville 56

Clay City 65, Cloverdale 32

Columbia City 46, DeKalb 37

Danville 73, Greencastle 31

Evansville Harrison 53, Jasper 46

Frankfort 46, Clinton Central 40

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Bridgeport, Mich. 50

Greenfield 65, Shelbyville 39

Henryville 48, Borden 45

Heritage 51, Eastside 39

Indian Creek 57, W. Vigo 45

Indpls Ben Davis 74, Gary West 37

Indpls Lutheran 74, Triton Central 61

Indpls N. Central 65, Muncie Central 37

Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls Irvington 20

Jay Co. 69, Hagerstown 33

Jeffersonville 89, Columbus East 54

Kokomo 63, Tipton 50

Lafayette Harrison 65, Merrillville 56

Lawrence North 64, Homestead 46

Lawrenceburg 56, Jac-Cen-Del 42

Lebanon 55, Covington 39

Leo 65, E. Noble 64

Maconaquah 72, Frankton 46

Marion, Ill. 49, KIPP Indy Legacy 19

Muncie Burris 46, S. Adams 33

N. Daviess 63, Barr-Reeve 49

N. Putnam 72, Brown Co. 44

New Palestine 64, Franklin 53

Noblesville 75, Hamilton Hts. 47

Norwell 77, New Haven 65

Richmond 63, Bowman Academy 46

Seton Catholic 51, Cowan 48

Southport 57, Terre Haute North 36

Southridge 97, Evansville Christian 61

Sullivan 72, White River Valley 38

Switzerland Co. 53, Trinity Lutheran 33

Twin Lakes 64, W. Lafayette 59

Vincennes (South Knox— 66, Eastern (Greene) 33

Warsaw 61, Valparaiso 58

Washington 55, Pike Central 48

Western 54, Mississinewa 44

Western Boone 55, Speedway 32

Westfield 74, Tri-West 51

Westview 67, Garrett 44

Yorktown 51, Monroe Central 47

Culver Academy Tournament=

First Round=

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56, L.F. Academy, Ill. 44

Third Place=

L.F. Academy, Ill. 68, Lighthouse CPA 51

Indianapolis City Tournament=

Semifinal=

Indpls Cathedral 65, Indpls Chatard 53

Porter County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Morgan Twp. 57, Kouts 53

Westville 53, Hebron 44

