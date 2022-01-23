GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brilliant 56, Saint Bernard Prep 28

Catholic-Montgomery 56, Brewbaker Tech 31

Dora 43, Carbon Hill 29

East Limestone 48, Elkmont 44, OT

Florence 53, Haleyville 45

Greenville 62, Georgiana 58

Hamilton 63, Fayette County 27

Hazel Green 59, Hoover 35

J.F. Shields 70, Brantley 48

Lawrence County 68, Hatton 56

Plainview 64, Ider 58, OT

St. James 59, LAMP 54

St. Michael Catholic 42, W.S. Neal 16

Sulligent 41, South Lamar 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you