GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State Championship=

Final=

Rock Point 64, Ft. Thomas 43

2A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Pima 71, San Carlos 39

Sedona Red Rock 48, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 20

St John Paul II 54, Arete-Mesa Prep 34

St. Johns 36, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 25

4A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Chandler Seton 73, Paradise Honors 43

Flagstaff 70, Phoenix Greenway 40

Phoenix Shadow Mountain 39, Glendale Deer Valley 36

Tucson Salpointe 53, Tucson Sahuaro 39

