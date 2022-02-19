GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State Championship=
Final=
Rock Point 64, Ft. Thomas 43
2A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Pima 71, San Carlos 39
Sedona Red Rock 48, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 20
St John Paul II 54, Arete-Mesa Prep 34
St. Johns 36, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 25
4A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Chandler Seton 73, Paradise Honors 43
Flagstaff 70, Phoenix Greenway 40
Phoenix Shadow Mountain 39, Glendale Deer Valley 36
Tucson Salpointe 53, Tucson Sahuaro 39
