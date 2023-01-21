BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Animas 63, Reserve 25

Atrisco Heritage 59, Valley 49

Bernalillo 66, Los Alamos 55

Bloomfield 51, Miyamura 37

Capitan 56, Cloudcroft 39

Carlsbad 85, Chaparral 36

Cleveland 53, Volcano Vista 50

Cliff 54, Quemado 23

Cobre 57, Ruidoso 49

Crownpoint 54, Newcomb 49

Des Moines 66, Cimarron 52

Eunice 66, Dora 46

Fort Sumner 68, Grady 35

Goddard 55, Santa Teresa 42

Highland 72, Albuquerque Academy 61

Legacy 55, Cottonwood Classical 49

Logan 69, Clovis Christian 53

Lordsburg 58, Mescalero Apache 31

Magdalena 75, Mesilla Valley Christian 35

Manzano 55, Rio Grande 52

McCurdy 61, Penasco 52

Mesa Vista 61, Escalante 55

Mora 54, Questa 26

Mountainair 56, Carrizozo 41

Pecos 81, Academy for Technology and The Classics 54

Pine Hill 71, Tse Yi Gai 23

Portales 67, Dexter 45

Rehoboth 66, Estancia 49

Robertson 61, Santa Fe Prep 47

Sandia 73, Eldorado 54

Santa Fe 58, Los Lunas 54

Santa Rosa 68, Laguna-Acoma 45

Tohajilee 62, Shiprock Northwest 19

West Mesa 55, Farmington 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

