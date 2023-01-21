BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Animas 63, Reserve 25
Atrisco Heritage 59, Valley 49
Bernalillo 66, Los Alamos 55
Bloomfield 51, Miyamura 37
Capitan 56, Cloudcroft 39
Carlsbad 85, Chaparral 36
Cleveland 53, Volcano Vista 50
Cliff 54, Quemado 23
Cobre 57, Ruidoso 49
Crownpoint 54, Newcomb 49
Des Moines 66, Cimarron 52
Eunice 66, Dora 46
Fort Sumner 68, Grady 35
Goddard 55, Santa Teresa 42
Highland 72, Albuquerque Academy 61
Legacy 55, Cottonwood Classical 49
Logan 69, Clovis Christian 53
Lordsburg 58, Mescalero Apache 31
Magdalena 75, Mesilla Valley Christian 35
Manzano 55, Rio Grande 52
McCurdy 61, Penasco 52
Mesa Vista 61, Escalante 55
Mora 54, Questa 26
Mountainair 56, Carrizozo 41
Pecos 81, Academy for Technology and The Classics 54
Pine Hill 71, Tse Yi Gai 23
Portales 67, Dexter 45
Rehoboth 66, Estancia 49
Robertson 61, Santa Fe Prep 47
Sandia 73, Eldorado 54
Santa Fe 58, Los Lunas 54
Santa Rosa 68, Laguna-Acoma 45
Tohajilee 62, Shiprock Northwest 19
West Mesa 55, Farmington 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.