BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calumet Christian 40, S. Bend Trinity 36

Carmi White County, Ill. 66, Ev. Day 52

Cass 54, Peru 47, OT

Clarksville 67, New Washington 58

Clay City 61, Bloomington Lighthouse 35

Columbia City 49, Bellmont 45

Delphi 48, Caston 35

Edgewood 59, S. Putnam 35

Eminence 65, Medora 56

Evansville Harrison 73, Robinson, Ill. 45

Gary 21st Century 67, Indpls Attucks 63

Gary West 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood, Ill. 49

Gary West 64, Farragut, Ill. 49

Greensburg 51, Shelbyville 42

Griffith 56, Wheeler 28

Heritage 61, Southern Wells 40

Heritage Christian 54, Arthur Christian, Ill. 45

Homestead 49, Wawasee 31

Indian Creek 82, Brown Co. 25

Indpls Ben Davis 67, Indpls Washington 36

Indpls Cathedral 77, Floyd Central 63

Indpls Irvington 37, Indpls Herron 28

Indpls Shortridge 57, Greenwood Christian 56, OT

Indpls Tech 52, Ft. Wayne Wayne 49

Jasper 60, Evansville North 46

Linton 72, Evansville Christian 62

Michigan City 48, Kankakee Valley 47

Mooresville 58, Franklin 53

N. Daviess 47, Washington 31

N. Harrison 72, Scottsburg 52

N. Judson 55, LaVille 52

N. Knox 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 27

N. White 40, S. Newton 22

New Palestine 73, Southport 68

Noblesville 59, Muncie Central 45

Norwell 59, Leo 51

Oak Hill 75, Eastern (Greentown) 41

Paoli 90, Tell City 35

Penn 87, Valparaiso 42

Richmond 45, McCutcheon 38

Rochester 60, Oregon-Davis 19

S. Decatur 51, Edinburgh 38

W. Noble 43, Eastside 20

Western 51, Logansport 33

Hendricks County Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Danville 63, Cascade 37

Third Place=

Avon 73, Tri-West 68

Ripley County Tournament=

Third Place=

Jac-Cen-Del 56, Milan 43

Rivertown Tournament=

Third Place=

Rising Sun 62, Switzerland Co. 53

Sugar Creek Tournament=

Third=

Western Boone 49, N. Montgomery 31

Wayne County Tournament=

Championship=

Northeastern 56, Hagerstown 35

