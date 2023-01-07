BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calumet Christian 40, S. Bend Trinity 36
Carmi White County, Ill. 66, Ev. Day 52
Cass 54, Peru 47, OT
Clarksville 67, New Washington 58
Clay City 61, Bloomington Lighthouse 35
Columbia City 49, Bellmont 45
Delphi 48, Caston 35
Edgewood 59, S. Putnam 35
Eminence 65, Medora 56
Evansville Harrison 73, Robinson, Ill. 45
Gary 21st Century 67, Indpls Attucks 63
Gary West 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood, Ill. 49
Gary West 64, Farragut, Ill. 49
Greensburg 51, Shelbyville 42
Griffith 56, Wheeler 28
Heritage 61, Southern Wells 40
Heritage Christian 54, Arthur Christian, Ill. 45
Homestead 49, Wawasee 31
Indian Creek 82, Brown Co. 25
Indpls Ben Davis 67, Indpls Washington 36
Indpls Cathedral 77, Floyd Central 63
Indpls Irvington 37, Indpls Herron 28
Indpls Shortridge 57, Greenwood Christian 56, OT
Indpls Tech 52, Ft. Wayne Wayne 49
Jasper 60, Evansville North 46
Linton 72, Evansville Christian 62
Michigan City 48, Kankakee Valley 47
Mooresville 58, Franklin 53
N. Daviess 47, Washington 31
N. Harrison 72, Scottsburg 52
N. Judson 55, LaVille 52
N. Knox 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 27
N. White 40, S. Newton 22
New Palestine 73, Southport 68
Noblesville 59, Muncie Central 45
Norwell 59, Leo 51
Oak Hill 75, Eastern (Greentown) 41
Paoli 90, Tell City 35
Penn 87, Valparaiso 42
Richmond 45, McCutcheon 38
Rochester 60, Oregon-Davis 19
S. Decatur 51, Edinburgh 38
W. Noble 43, Eastside 20
Western 51, Logansport 33
Hendricks County Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Danville 63, Cascade 37
Third Place=
Avon 73, Tri-West 68
Ripley County Tournament=
Third Place=
Jac-Cen-Del 56, Milan 43
Rivertown Tournament=
Third Place=
Rising Sun 62, Switzerland Co. 53
Sugar Creek Tournament=
Third=
Western Boone 49, N. Montgomery 31
Wayne County Tournament=
Championship=
Northeastern 56, Hagerstown 35
