BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argos 54, Pioneer 47

Austin 80, Madison 70

Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Silver Creek 51

Beech Grove 63, Indpls Roncalli 56

Bethesda Christian 46, Greenwood Christian 42

Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 27

Bloomington North 68, Franklin 42

Bluffton 44, Garrett 41

Brownstown 69, Mitchell 46

Carmel 36, New Albany 24

Cascade 91, Eminence 57

Center Grove 59, Avon 48

Central Noble 55, Woodlan 51

Chesterton 58, Homestead 53

Christian Academy 62, Charlestown 51

Clay City 59, S. Vermillion 44

Clinton Prairie 54, Faith Christian 43

Columbia City 59, Ft. Wayne Wayne 52

Columbus Christian 69, Pleasant View Christian 64

Connersville 52, Richmond 37

Covington 60, N. Montgomery 46

Crawfordsville 68, Seeger 51

Crown Point 80, W. Lafayette 46

Daleville 76, Wes-Del 72

Danville 75, Plainfield 62

Delta 57, Muncie Central 55

E. Central 63, Batesville 24

E. Noble 64, Concord 36

Eastern Hancock 64, Cambridge City 29

Edinburgh 88, Monrovia 64

Ev. North 75, Hammond Central 65, OT

Ev. Reitz 59, McCracken County, Ky. 53

Fairfield 40, Jimtown 30

Floyd Central 47, Bloomington South 40

Fountain Central 55, Western Boone 54

Frankfort 93, Sheridan 46

Franklin Co. 63, Greensburg 37

Frontier 40, S. Newton 37

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 69, Chelsea, Mich. 53

Ft. Wayne Snider 88, Merrillville 50

Gary 21st Century 55, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 51

Gary West 59, Ev. Harrison 58

Glenn 42, LaVille 29

Goshen 57, Northridge 55

Granger Christian 80, Hammond Science and Tech 47

Greencastle 38, Cloverdale 33

Hanover Central 57, Wheeler 44

Heritage Christian 77, Indpls Scecina 70

Huntington North 63, Heritage 45

Indpls Ben Davis 54, Brownsburg 53

Indpls Lutheran 57, Indpls Ritter 50

Indpls Tech 80, Indpls Cathedral 73

Jasper 63, Corydon 41

Kokomo 53, Mississinewa 33

LaCrosse 39, Oregon-Davis 33

LaPorte 68, Knox 39

LaPorte LaLumiere 66, St. Francis, Ill. 29

Lafayette Catholic 61, Rossville 47

Lafayette Jeff 64, Indpls Washington 51

Lake Central 70, Hammond Morton 68

Lake Station 81, Hammond Noll 78

Lawrence North 65, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39

Lawrenceburg 50, Greenfield 47

Linton 53, Castle 43

Loogootee 42, Springs Valley 39

Lou. Doss, Ky. 75, Ev. Bosse 62

Maconaquah 76, Logansport 63

Madison-Grant 75, Tri-Central 72

Marion 69, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, OT

Martinsville 51, Eastern (Greene) 46

Monroe Central 52, Hagerstown 20

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Southport 55

N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Bloomington Lighthouse 38

N. Daviess 52, Ev. Mater Dei 39

N. Decatur 43, Triton Central 38

N. Putnam 72, Indian Creek 50

N. White 49, Twin Lakes 47

New Palestine 57, Franklin Central 56

New Washington 75, Crothersville 53

O'Fallon, Ill. 72, Evansville Christian 54

Orleans 43, Henryville 29

Owen Valley 61, Princeton 58, 3OT

Parke Heritage 62, S. Putnam 37

Penn 86, Michigan City 81

Peru 59, Southwood 55

Portage 79, Westville 35

Providence 64, Ev. Memorial 59

Rising Sun 53, Oldenburg 37

Rushville 50, Centerville 36

S. Bend Trinity 32, Culver 15

S. Decatur 69, S. Ripley 62

Scottsburg 46, Columbus North 45

Seymour 72, Jennings Co. 53

Southridge 44, Perry Central 34

Sullivan 75, Edgewood 55

Switzerland Co. 61, Hauser 43

Tipton 68, Cowan 41

Tri 53, Union City 43

Tri-West 52, Lafayette Harrison 51

Union (Dugger) 62, Cannelton 25

University 60, Traders Point Christian 40

Valparaiso 62, Elkhart 47

W. Vigo 63, Brown Co. 31

Waldron 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 56

Wapahani 88, Alexandria 48

Warren Central 65, Indpls Tindley 51

Washington 63, Tell City 40

Westfield 53, Mishawaka Marian 39

Whiting 68, River Forest 56

Winchester (West Central), Ill. 67, Lakeland Christian 59

Yorktown 51, Shelbyville 44, OT

Washington County Tournament=

Championship=

Eastern (Pekin) 57, Borden 55, OT

Third Place=

W. Washington 63, Salem 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Southmont vs. N. Vermillion, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

