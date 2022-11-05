PREP FOOTBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 1A 6-Player=

Quarterfinal=

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 60, Siletz Valley Early College 12

Powers 59, Eddyville 6

South Wasco County 46, Elkton 12

Triangle Lake 52, Prairie City/Burnt River 26

Class 1A 8-Player=

First Round=

Myrtle Point 66, Sherman/Condon Co-op 8

Perrydale 42, Camas Valley 0

Class 2A=

First Round=

Heppner 26, Monroe 0

Lowell 27, Knappa 26

Umatilla 24, Nestucca 23

Weston-McEwen 42, Culver 6

Class 3A=

First Round=

La Pine 38, Warrenton 19

Vale 48, Siuslaw 0

Class 4A=

First Round=

Mazama 49, Seaside 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

