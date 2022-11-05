PREP FOOTBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 1A 6-Player=
Quarterfinal=
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 60, Siletz Valley Early College 12
Powers 59, Eddyville 6
South Wasco County 46, Elkton 12
Triangle Lake 52, Prairie City/Burnt River 26
Class 1A 8-Player=
First Round=
Myrtle Point 66, Sherman/Condon Co-op 8
Perrydale 42, Camas Valley 0
Class 2A=
First Round=
Heppner 26, Monroe 0
Lowell 27, Knappa 26
Umatilla 24, Nestucca 23
Weston-McEwen 42, Culver 6
Class 3A=
First Round=
La Pine 38, Warrenton 19
Vale 48, Siuslaw 0
Class 4A=
First Round=
Mazama 49, Seaside 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
