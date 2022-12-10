BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellaire, Ohio 86, John Marshall 80
Bridgeport 58, Hampshire 51
Cabell Midland 53, Charleston Catholic 47
Chapmanville 52, Elkins 40
East Fairmont 77, Scott 60
Fairmont Senior 58, Logan 46
Frankfort 46, Notre Dame 26
Madonna 68, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 57
Mingo Central 52, Tolsia 51
Nitro 44, Lincoln 32
Parkersburg South 79, Dublin Coffman, Ohio 73
Ripley 74, Robert C. Byrd 48
Spring Mills 69, Greenbrier East 63
St. Marys 61, Wheeling Central 60, OT
Valley Wetzel 72, Paden City 38
Wayne 64, Liberty Harrison 39
Winfield 41, North Marion 38
BFS Tip-Off Classic=
Morgantown 103, Hurricane 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.