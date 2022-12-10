BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellaire, Ohio 86, John Marshall 80

Bridgeport 58, Hampshire 51

Cabell Midland 53, Charleston Catholic 47

Chapmanville 52, Elkins 40

East Fairmont 77, Scott 60

Fairmont Senior 58, Logan 46

Frankfort 46, Notre Dame 26

Madonna 68, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 57

Mingo Central 52, Tolsia 51

Nitro 44, Lincoln 32

Parkersburg South 79, Dublin Coffman, Ohio 73

Ripley 74, Robert C. Byrd 48

Spring Mills 69, Greenbrier East 63

St. Marys 61, Wheeling Central 60, OT

Valley Wetzel 72, Paden City 38

Wayne 64, Liberty Harrison 39

Winfield 41, North Marion 38

BFS Tip-Off Classic=

Morgantown 103, Hurricane 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you