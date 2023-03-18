BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Semi-States=

Semifinal=

Class 4A=

Michigan City=

Kokomo 73, Ft. Wayne Wayne 51

Penn 108, Hammond Central 70

New Castle=

Brownsburg 51, Jennings Co. 47

Indpls Ben Davis 78, Bloomington North 55

Class 3A=

Elkhart=

Delta 50, Glenn 47

NorthWood 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43

Seymour=

Guerin Catholic 58, Beech Grove 46

Scottsburg 47, N. Daviess 45

Class 2A=

Logansport=

Cass 59, Wapahani 54

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 88, Gary 21st Century 82

Southport=

Brownstown 56, Indpls Scecina 42

Linton 87, Parke Heritage 59

Class 1A=

Lafayette Jeff=

Michigan City Marquette 55, Kouts 50

Southwood 63, Fountain Central 57

Washington=

Indpls Lutheran 67, Loogootee 66

Rock Creek Academy 58, Jac-Cen-Del 47

