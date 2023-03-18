BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Semi-States=
Semifinal=
Class 4A=
Michigan City=
Kokomo 73, Ft. Wayne Wayne 51
Penn 108, Hammond Central 70
New Castle=
Brownsburg 51, Jennings Co. 47
Indpls Ben Davis 78, Bloomington North 55
Class 3A=
Elkhart=
Delta 50, Glenn 47
NorthWood 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43
Seymour=
Guerin Catholic 58, Beech Grove 46
Scottsburg 47, N. Daviess 45
Class 2A=
Logansport=
Cass 59, Wapahani 54
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 88, Gary 21st Century 82
Southport=
Brownstown 56, Indpls Scecina 42
Linton 87, Parke Heritage 59
Class 1A=
Lafayette Jeff=
Michigan City Marquette 55, Kouts 50
Southwood 63, Fountain Central 57
Washington=
Indpls Lutheran 67, Loogootee 66
Rock Creek Academy 58, Jac-Cen-Del 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
