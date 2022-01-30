BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian/Ellsworth 62, Red Rock Central 50
Annandale 79, Breck 51
Austin 74, Rochester Mayo 53
BOLD 74, Minneota 65
Blue Earth Area 67, Windom 63
Brainerd 71, Elk River 62
Buffalo 64, Rosemount 62
Caledonia 68, Totino-Grace 67
Coon Rapids 88, Duluth East 60
Dassel-Cokato 57, Norwood-Young America 56
Delano 71, Benilde-St. Margaret's 67
Edina 76, Spring Lake Park 68
Fertile-Beltrami 69, Red Lake County 53
Goodhue 64, Chatfield 43
Grand Rapids 67, Chisago Lakes 49
Henning 75, Sebeka 31
Holy Angels 86, Minneapolis South 71
Irondale 78, Duluth Denfeld 58
Jackson County Central 68, Minnewaska 50
Kaleidoscope Charter 61, Liberty Classical 57
Lakeville South 72, Champlin Park 55
Lanesboro 53, MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 45
Minnehaha Academy 72, Twin Cities Academy 68
Mound Westonka 55, Monticello 50
Murray County Central 64, Hills-Beaver Creek 57
New York Mills 69, Frazee 35
Orono 79, Hibbing 46
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69, St. Charles 30
Pleasant Valley, Iowa 68, La Crescent 44
Randolph 79, Cannon Falls 65
Red Lake 83, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 74
Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Andover 75
Rockford 61, Perham 55
Rushford-Peterson 51, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Wis. 46
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 79, Madelia 65
St. Agnes 76, Metro Schools College Prep 65
St. Michael-Albertville 72, Prior Lake 66
St. Paul Harding 63, Christ's Household of Faith 58
St. Thomas Academy 77, St. Paul Highland Park 46
Stewartville 70, Red Wing 43
Two Harbors 89, International Falls 53
Two Rivers 63, St. Francis 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pelican Rapids vs. NCEUH, ccd.
Ubah Medical Academy vs. Lake of the Woods, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/