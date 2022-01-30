BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian/Ellsworth 62, Red Rock Central 50

Annandale 79, Breck 51

Austin 74, Rochester Mayo 53

BOLD 74, Minneota 65

Blue Earth Area 67, Windom 63

Brainerd 71, Elk River 62

Buffalo 64, Rosemount 62

Caledonia 68, Totino-Grace 67

Coon Rapids 88, Duluth East 60

Dassel-Cokato 57, Norwood-Young America 56

Delano 71, Benilde-St. Margaret's 67

Edina 76, Spring Lake Park 68

Fertile-Beltrami 69, Red Lake County 53

Goodhue 64, Chatfield 43

Grand Rapids 67, Chisago Lakes 49

Henning 75, Sebeka 31

Holy Angels 86, Minneapolis South 71

Irondale 78, Duluth Denfeld 58

Jackson County Central 68, Minnewaska 50

Kaleidoscope Charter 61, Liberty Classical 57

Lakeville South 72, Champlin Park 55

Lanesboro 53, MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 45

Minnehaha Academy 72, Twin Cities Academy 68

Mound Westonka 55, Monticello 50

Murray County Central 64, Hills-Beaver Creek 57

New York Mills 69, Frazee 35

Orono 79, Hibbing 46

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69, St. Charles 30

Pleasant Valley, Iowa 68, La Crescent 44

Randolph 79, Cannon Falls 65

Red Lake 83, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 74

Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Andover 75

Rockford 61, Perham 55

Rushford-Peterson 51, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Wis. 46

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 79, Madelia 65

St. Agnes 76, Metro Schools College Prep 65

St. Michael-Albertville 72, Prior Lake 66

St. Paul Harding 63, Christ's Household of Faith 58

St. Thomas Academy 77, St. Paul Highland Park 46

Stewartville 70, Red Wing 43

Two Harbors 89, International Falls 53

Two Rivers 63, St. Francis 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pelican Rapids vs. NCEUH, ccd.

Ubah Medical Academy vs. Lake of the Woods, ccd.

