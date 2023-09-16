PREP FOOTBALL=

Calhan 66, Wiley 8

Erie 30, Broomfield 7

Front Range Christian School 48, Dayspring Christian Academy 42

Grandview 42, FMHS 21

Haxtun 28, Mancos 22

Liberty 17, Gateway 6

Longmont 34, Far Northeast 28

Monticello, Utah 55, Plateau Valley 28

North Fork 45, Montezuma-Cortez 14

Palmer Ridge 49, Smoky Hill 0

Prairie 45, Bethune 0

Vail Christian 30, McClave 26

Wiggins 22, Platte Valley 15

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

