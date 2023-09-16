PREP FOOTBALL=
Calhan 66, Wiley 8
Erie 30, Broomfield 7
Front Range Christian School 48, Dayspring Christian Academy 42
Grandview 42, FMHS 21
Haxtun 28, Mancos 22
Liberty 17, Gateway 6
Longmont 34, Far Northeast 28
Monticello, Utah 55, Plateau Valley 28
North Fork 45, Montezuma-Cortez 14
Palmer Ridge 49, Smoky Hill 0
Prairie 45, Bethune 0
Vail Christian 30, McClave 26
Wiggins 22, Platte Valley 15
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
