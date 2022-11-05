PREP FOOTBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Crimson Cliffs 27, Ridgeline 13

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Juab 37, Canyon View 21

Morgan 27, Grantsville 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you