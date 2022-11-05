PREP FOOTBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Crimson Cliffs 27, Ridgeline 13
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Juab 37, Canyon View 21
Morgan 27, Grantsville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Crimson Cliffs 27, Ridgeline 13
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Juab 37, Canyon View 21
Morgan 27, Grantsville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.