Palmyra def. Friend, 25-9, 25-14

Palmyra def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-22

Adams Central Tournament=

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-12

Broken Bow def. Superior, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19

Centura def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-16

Malcolm def. Gering, 25-16, 25-18

Championship=

Malcolm def. Centura, 25-17, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gering, 25-21, 12-25, 25-19

Superior def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Superior, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23

Semifinal=

Centura def. Broken Bow

Malcolm def. Adams Central, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14

Seventh Place=

Gering def. Boone Central, 20-15, 25-20

Third Place=

Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-11, 25-15

Allison Weston Volleyball Invitational=

Bronze Pool=

Omaha Burke def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-19, 25-12

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23

Championship Pool=

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista South, 27-25, 25-22

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 9-25, 25-23, 25-18

Silver Pool=

Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista def. Millard West, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-17, 25-16

Ansley-Litchfield Tournament=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-7, 25-16

Arcadia-Loup City def. Nebraska Christian, 25-22, 25-15

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. North Central, 25-14, 25-23

Arlington Tournament=

Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-16

Bishop Neumann def. Blair, 25-17, 25-16

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-15

Blair def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-20

Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16

Aurora Invitational=

Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 25-19, 25-11, 26-28

Bennington def. Waverly, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19

Columbus Lakeview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-21

Sidney def. Crete, 25-19, 25-23

Championship=

Bennington def. Columbus Lakeview, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14

Consolation Semifinal=

Bennington def. Aurora, 25-14, 25-23

Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney, 25-16, 25-19

Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 24-26, 25-20, 25-20

Waverly def. Kearney Catholic, 25-11, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Waverly def. Crete, 25-11, 25-18

Seventh Place=

Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24

Third Place=

Sidney def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-20

Axtell, Kan. Tournament=

Red Pool=

Diller-Odell def. Pawnee City, 25-8, 25-18

Pawnee City def. Axtell, Kan., 25-8, 12-25, 25-18

Valley Heights, Kan. def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-18

Bertrand Tournament=

Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 28-26, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-20

Championship=

Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-20

Consolation=

Wauneta-Palisade def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-23

Brady Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 25-22

Brady def. Sandhills/Thedford, 24-26, 25-18

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-12, 25-13

Wallace def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-12

Championship=

Wallace def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-23

Consolation Semifinal=

Maxwell def. Brady, 26-24, 25-23

Sandhills Valley def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-18

Semifinal=

Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-20, 25-23

Wallace def. Sandhills/Thedford, 18-25, 25-18, 25-16

Seventh Place=

Brady def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-14

Third Place=

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-13, 17-25, 25-19

David City Invitational=

Championship=

North Bend Central def. David City, 25-12, 25-10

Fifth Place=

Central City def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-23

Pool A=

David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 25-23

David City def. Twin River, 25-5, 25-7

Pool B=

Aquinas def. Central City, 25-19, 25-23

North Bend Central def. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-13

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-15, 25-9

Elkhorn Valley Invitational=

Pool A=

St. Paul def. Archbishop Bergan, 26-24, 25-23

St. Paul def. O'Neill, 25-15, 25-10

St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-18

Pool B=

Battle Creek def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-10

Hampton Tournament=

Championship=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-9

Fifth Place=

Mead def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-23

Pool A=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-16, 25-15

Hampton def. Mead, 25-14, 25-23

Pool B=

Deshler def. Red Cloud

Deshler def. Silver Lake

Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 27-25

Hastings Tournament=

Pool A=

Amherst def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-18

Amherst def. Platteview, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17

Pool B=

Columbus def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-10

Elkhorn def. Columbus, 27-25, 25-19

Elkhorn def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-18

Hershey Invitational=

Ainsworth def. Gothenburg, 25-9, 25-12

Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Hershey, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11

Holdrege Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-9

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 26-28, 25-21, 25-12

Minden def. McCook, 25-15, 25-12

Consolation Semifinal=

Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-20

Scottsbluff def. McCook, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16

Semifinal=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-9

Minden def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-12, 25-21

Louisville Booster Tournament=

Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-4

Johnson County Central def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-17

Nebraska City def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-10

Omaha Mercy def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-22

Championship=

Johnson County Central def. Douglas County West, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal=

Auburn def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-11, 27-25

Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-23, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Weeping Water def. Auburn, 30-28, 25-23

Semifinal=

Douglas County West def. Omaha Mercy, 26-24, 25-10

Johnson County Central def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-19

Seventh Place=

Louisville def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-17, 25-23

Third Place=

Omaha Mercy def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 25-10

Madison September Classic=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-10

Pierce def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11

Summerland def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger def. CWC, 25-6, 25-12

Consolation Semifinal=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Madison, 25-18, 25-15

Wayne def. CWC, 25-14, 25-8

Semifinal=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-21

Pierce def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-10

Mitchell Tournament=

Pool A=

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-18

Gordon/Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-21

Hemingford def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-19

Pool B=

Bayard def. Pine Bluffs, Wyo., 25-20, 25-18

Bayard def. Southeast, Wyo., 25-16, 25-21

Nebraska Lutheran Tournament=

Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-18

Dorchester def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-16, 27-25

Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-14

Omaha Christian Academy def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21

Omaha Westside Triangular=

Omaha Central def. Buena Vista, 25-5, 25-5

Omaha Central def. Westview, 25-13, 25-12

Pius X Invitational=

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-12

Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-14, 25-21

Millard North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-22

Norris def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-20

Norris def. Platte County, Mo., 20-25, 25-14, 25-14

Potter-Dix Tournament=

Morrill def. Crawford, 25-18, 25-16

Perkins County def. Crawford, 28-26, 25-17

Perkins County def. Morrill, 15-25, 25-17, 25-21

Potter-Dix def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-19

Potter-Dix def. Morrill, 25-16, 26-28, 25-16

Potter-Dix def. Perkins County, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18

Sandy Creek Quad=

Palmyra def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-14

Sandy Creek def. Friend, 25-22, 25-18

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-22, 25-16

Wilber-Clatonia def. Friend, 25-9, 25-14

Seaman Invitational=

Heritage Christian, Kan. def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-17

Southern Invitational=

Falls City def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-15

Falls City def. Southern, 25-18, 25-18

Southern def. Heartland, 25-19, 26-24

Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-22, 25-19

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 18-25, 26-24, 25-14

Thayer Central def. Southern, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16

Sutherland Invitational=

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-20

Hitchcock County def. Southwest, 25-12, 25-14

Overton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-3

South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-21, 25-20

Championship=

Overton def. Southwest, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-10

Sutherland def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-17, 17-25, 25-16

Semifinal=

Overton def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-21

Southwest def. South Loup, 25-12, 25-14

Seventh Place=

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-9

Third Place=

Chase County def. South Loup, 25-18, 25-21

