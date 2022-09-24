PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Palmyra def. Friend, 25-9, 25-14
Palmyra def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-22
Adams Central Tournament=
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-12
Broken Bow def. Superior, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19
Centura def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-16
Malcolm def. Gering, 25-16, 25-18
Championship=
Malcolm def. Centura, 25-17, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gering, 25-21, 12-25, 25-19
Superior def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Superior, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23
Semifinal=
Centura def. Broken Bow
Malcolm def. Adams Central, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14
Seventh Place=
Gering def. Boone Central, 20-15, 25-20
Third Place=
Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-11, 25-15
Allison Weston Volleyball Invitational=
Bronze Pool=
Omaha Burke def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-19, 25-12
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23
Championship Pool=
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista South, 27-25, 25-22
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 9-25, 25-23, 25-18
Silver Pool=
Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista def. Millard West, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-17, 25-16
Ansley-Litchfield Tournament=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-7, 25-16
Arcadia-Loup City def. Nebraska Christian, 25-22, 25-15
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. North Central, 25-14, 25-23
Arlington Tournament=
Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Blair, 25-17, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-15
Blair def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-20
Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16
Aurora Invitational=
Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 25-19, 25-11, 26-28
Bennington def. Waverly, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19
Columbus Lakeview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-21
Sidney def. Crete, 25-19, 25-23
Championship=
Bennington def. Columbus Lakeview, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14
Consolation Semifinal=
Bennington def. Aurora, 25-14, 25-23
Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney, 25-16, 25-19
Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 24-26, 25-20, 25-20
Waverly def. Kearney Catholic, 25-11, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Waverly def. Crete, 25-11, 25-18
Seventh Place=
Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24
Third Place=
Sidney def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-20
Axtell, Kan. Tournament=
Red Pool=
Diller-Odell def. Pawnee City, 25-8, 25-18
Pawnee City def. Axtell, Kan., 25-8, 12-25, 25-18
Valley Heights, Kan. def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-18
Bertrand Tournament=
Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 28-26, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-20
Championship=
Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-20
Consolation=
Wauneta-Palisade def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-23
Brady Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 25-22
Brady def. Sandhills/Thedford, 24-26, 25-18
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-12, 25-13
Wallace def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-12
Championship=
Wallace def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-23
Consolation Semifinal=
Maxwell def. Brady, 26-24, 25-23
Sandhills Valley def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-16
Fifth Place=
Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-18
Semifinal=
Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-20, 25-23
Wallace def. Sandhills/Thedford, 18-25, 25-18, 25-16
Seventh Place=
Brady def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-14
Third Place=
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-13, 17-25, 25-19
David City Invitational=
Championship=
North Bend Central def. David City, 25-12, 25-10
Fifth Place=
Central City def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-23
Pool A=
David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 25-23
David City def. Twin River, 25-5, 25-7
Pool B=
Aquinas def. Central City, 25-19, 25-23
North Bend Central def. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-13
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-15, 25-9
Elkhorn Valley Invitational=
Pool A=
St. Paul def. Archbishop Bergan, 26-24, 25-23
St. Paul def. O'Neill, 25-15, 25-10
St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-18
Pool B=
Battle Creek def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-10
Hampton Tournament=
Championship=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-9
Fifth Place=
Mead def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-23
Pool A=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-16, 25-15
Hampton def. Mead, 25-14, 25-23
Pool B=
Deshler def. Red Cloud
Deshler def. Silver Lake
Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 27-25
Hastings Tournament=
Pool A=
Amherst def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-18
Amherst def. Platteview, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17
Pool B=
Columbus def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-10
Elkhorn def. Columbus, 27-25, 25-19
Elkhorn def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-18
Hershey Invitational=
Ainsworth def. Gothenburg, 25-9, 25-12
Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-11
Gothenburg def. Hershey, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11
Holdrege Tournament=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-9
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 26-28, 25-21, 25-12
Minden def. McCook, 25-15, 25-12
Consolation Semifinal=
Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-20
Scottsbluff def. McCook, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16
Semifinal=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-9
Minden def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-12, 25-21
Louisville Booster Tournament=
Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-4
Johnson County Central def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-17
Nebraska City def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-10
Omaha Mercy def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-22
Championship=
Johnson County Central def. Douglas County West, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal=
Auburn def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-11, 27-25
Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-23, 25-16
Fifth Place=
Weeping Water def. Auburn, 30-28, 25-23
Semifinal=
Douglas County West def. Omaha Mercy, 26-24, 25-10
Johnson County Central def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-19
Seventh Place=
Louisville def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-17, 25-23
Third Place=
Omaha Mercy def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 25-10
Madison September Classic=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-10
Pierce def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11
Summerland def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. CWC, 25-6, 25-12
Consolation Semifinal=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Madison, 25-18, 25-15
Wayne def. CWC, 25-14, 25-8
Semifinal=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-21
Pierce def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-10
Mitchell Tournament=
Pool A=
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-18
Gordon/Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-21
Hemingford def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-19
Pool B=
Bayard def. Pine Bluffs, Wyo., 25-20, 25-18
Bayard def. Southeast, Wyo., 25-16, 25-21
Nebraska Lutheran Tournament=
Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-18
Dorchester def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-16, 27-25
Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-14
Omaha Christian Academy def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21
Omaha Westside Triangular=
Omaha Central def. Buena Vista, 25-5, 25-5
Omaha Central def. Westview, 25-13, 25-12
Pius X Invitational=
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-12
Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-14, 25-21
Millard North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-22
Norris def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-20
Norris def. Platte County, Mo., 20-25, 25-14, 25-14
Potter-Dix Tournament=
Morrill def. Crawford, 25-18, 25-16
Perkins County def. Crawford, 28-26, 25-17
Perkins County def. Morrill, 15-25, 25-17, 25-21
Potter-Dix def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-19
Potter-Dix def. Morrill, 25-16, 26-28, 25-16
Potter-Dix def. Perkins County, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18
Sandy Creek Quad=
Palmyra def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-14
Sandy Creek def. Friend, 25-22, 25-18
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-22, 25-16
Wilber-Clatonia def. Friend, 25-9, 25-14
Seaman Invitational=
Heritage Christian, Kan. def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-17
Southern Invitational=
Falls City def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-15
Falls City def. Southern, 25-18, 25-18
Southern def. Heartland, 25-19, 26-24
Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-22, 25-19
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 18-25, 26-24, 25-14
Thayer Central def. Southern, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16
Sutherland Invitational=
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-20
Hitchcock County def. Southwest, 25-12, 25-14
Overton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-3
South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-21, 25-20
Championship=
Overton def. Southwest, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-10
Sutherland def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-17, 17-25, 25-16
Semifinal=
Overton def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-21
Southwest def. South Loup, 25-12, 25-14
Seventh Place=
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-9
Third Place=
Chase County def. South Loup, 25-18, 25-21
