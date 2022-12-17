BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 57, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 53
Buckingham County 68, Prince Edward County 56
Colonial Forge 40, C.D. Hylton 37
Douglas Freeman 68, Banner Christian 58
E.C. Glass 41, Lloyd Bird 37
Eastern Mennonite 76, Wilson Memorial 52
Freedom (W) 85, Northern - Cal, Md. 70
Gaston Christian, N.C. 59, Va. Episcopal 50
Graham 59, Honaker 43
Grassfield 57, Thomas Dale 54
Kecoughtan 65, Churchland 41
Lancaster 80, Hampton Christian 43
Lynn Camp, Ky. 90, Thomas Walker 61
Patriot 66, Highland Springs 54
Paul VI Catholic High School 76, Fort Myers Canterbury, Fla. 27
Person, N.C. 70, Halifax County 57
Potomac School 42, Cardinal Gibbons, Fla. 36
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 85, Norfolk Collegiate 77
Riverside 50, North Stafford 35
Spotswood 74, Riverbend 46
St. Charles, Md. 57, Osbourn 53
Stafford 54, Dinwiddie 44
Staunton 60, Appomattox 21
Thomas Stone, Md. 57, Osbourn 53
Warhill 76, West Point 22
Waynesboro 35, Fishburne Military 34
Williamsburg Christian Academy 46, Bruton 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
