BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 57, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 53

Buckingham County 68, Prince Edward County 56

Colonial Forge 40, C.D. Hylton 37

Douglas Freeman 68, Banner Christian 58

E.C. Glass 41, Lloyd Bird 37

Eastern Mennonite 76, Wilson Memorial 52

Freedom (W) 85, Northern - Cal, Md. 70

Gaston Christian, N.C. 59, Va. Episcopal 50

Graham 59, Honaker 43

Grassfield 57, Thomas Dale 54

Kecoughtan 65, Churchland 41

Lancaster 80, Hampton Christian 43

Lynn Camp, Ky. 90, Thomas Walker 61

Patriot 66, Highland Springs 54

Paul VI Catholic High School 76, Fort Myers Canterbury, Fla. 27

Person, N.C. 70, Halifax County 57

Potomac School 42, Cardinal Gibbons, Fla. 36

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 85, Norfolk Collegiate 77

Riverside 50, North Stafford 35

Spotswood 74, Riverbend 46

St. Charles, Md. 57, Osbourn 53

Stafford 54, Dinwiddie 44

Staunton 60, Appomattox 21

Thomas Stone, Md. 57, Osbourn 53

Warhill 76, West Point 22

Waynesboro 35, Fishburne Military 34

Williamsburg Christian Academy 46, Bruton 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

