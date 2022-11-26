GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 46, Versailles 33
Bellefontaine 56, Urbana 53
Can. McKinley 71, Solon 70, OT
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 67, Fairfield Christian 21
Chillicothe 50, Washington C.H. 38
Chillicothe Huntington 60, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28
Cin. Purcell Marian 80, Norwood 20
Cols. Bexley 58, Gahanna Cols. Academy 25
Cuyahoga Falls 40, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 39
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, N. Can. Hoover 48
Eastlake North 65, Mentor 52
Granville Christian 50, Horizon Science 12
Green 60, Louisville 51
Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Delphos St. John's 31
Heath 53, Genoa Christian 31
Houston 42, Bradford 27
Lancaster 55, Athens 37
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 56, Zanesville Rosecrans 15
Lockland 30, Cin. N. College Hill 7
Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, Coshocton 38
Medina 52, Wadsworth 41
Metamora Evergreen 42, Tol. Maumee Valley 38
Milan Edison 56, Sandusky St. Mary 15
Milford 61, Cin. Colerain 40
Mogadore 60, Akr. Buchtel 23
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52, Bucyrus Wynford 48
N. Ridgeville 52, Macedonia Nordonia 41
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, New London 30
Newton Local 47, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43
Piketon 44, Williamsport Westfall 23
Portsmouth Clay 47, Manchester 28
Russia 59, W. Liberty-Salem 33
Seton 42, Cin. Anderson 30
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 72, Shaker Hts. 53
Shelby 53, Mansfield Sr. 47
Struthers 65, Youngs. Mooney 34
Warren Harding 56, Akron Garfield 21
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 32
Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum=
Proctorville Fairland 78, New Concord John Glenn 47
First Annual Cleveland Basketball Classic=
Cle. St. Joseph 52, Medina Highland 35
Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51
Olmsted Falls 50, Reynoldsburg 40
Parma Padua 40, Bay Village Bay 32
Rocky River Magnificat 61, Berea-Midpark 23
Journey to the Tourney=
Cin. Princeton 74, Dublin Coffman 49
Cols. Africentric 50, Cin. Summit Country Day 36
Lebanon 68, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52
Mason 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17
Pickerington Cent. 46, Kettering Alter 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Cle. NE Ohio Prep, ccd.
Willoughby S. vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.