PREP FOOTBALL=
Burton Bentley 42, Memphis 7
Detroit Denby 40, Detroit Osborn 0
Dexter 41, Grosse Pointe South 21
Grand Rapids Union 59, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12
Manton 37, Hesperia 34
River Rouge 22, Cedar Springs 0
Southfield 56, Detroit Cass Tech 54, OT
Stryker, Ohio 46, North Adams-Jerome 0
Warren Central, Ind. 44, Detroit King 26
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
