PREP FOOTBALL=

Burton Bentley 42, Memphis 7

Detroit Denby 40, Detroit Osborn 0

Dexter 41, Grosse Pointe South 21

Grand Rapids Union 59, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12

Manton 37, Hesperia 34

River Rouge 22, Cedar Springs 0

Southfield 56, Detroit Cass Tech 54, OT

Stryker, Ohio 46, North Adams-Jerome 0

Warren Central, Ind. 44, Detroit King 26

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

