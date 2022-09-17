PREP FOOTBALL=
Biggsville West Central 68, Peoria Heights (Quest) 14
Cary-Grove 18, McHenry 0
Champaign St. Thomas More 42, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 28
Chicago (Goode) 19, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 8
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 52, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 0
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 24, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 22
Chicago Academy 56, Foreman 14
Chicago Ag Science 35, Bogan 12
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 35, Thornridge 6
Chicago Phoenix Academy 56, Kelly 6
Chicago Sullivan 24, Mather 18
Clifton Central 28, Westville 21
Collins Academy 44, Orr 8
Dyett 14, Julian 6
East St. Louis 57, Belleville East 0
Fairfield 24, Flora 14
Granite City 51, Madison 34
Harrisburg 20, West Frankfort 14
Lincoln Park 19, Payton 7
Loyola 57, Brother Rice 21
Muskegon Catholic Central, Mich. 7, Fulton 6
North Lawndale 52, Chicago Little Village 20
Phillips 22, Westinghouse 18
Prosser 29, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0
Richmond-Burton 33, Normal West 26
Schurz 34, Lake View 14
St. Patrick 32, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 25, OT
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
